USD/JPY slumps to near 151.00 as US Dollar underperforms on Fed dovish bets

The USD/JPY pair is down 0.45% to near 151.00 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar (USD) underperforms its peers, with traders remaining confident of two more interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) this year.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.20% -0.19% -0.26% -0.01% -0.48% 0.02% -0.15% EUR 0.20% 0.06% -0.07% 0.16% -0.25% 0.16% 0.06% GBP 0.19% -0.06% -0.14% 0.14% -0.31% 0.10% 0.04% JPY 0.26% 0.07% 0.14% 0.23% -0.21% 0.13% 0.21% CAD 0.01% -0.16% -0.14% -0.23% -0.47% -0.04% -0.10% AUD 0.48% 0.25% 0.31% 0.21% 0.47% 0.41% 0.35% NZD -0.02% -0.16% -0.10% -0.13% 0.04% -0.41% -0.05% CHF 0.15% -0.06% -0.04% -0.21% 0.10% -0.35% 0.05% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.35 lower to near 98.70.

In September, the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year, reducing borrowing rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%, citing labor market risks. Meanwhile, traders are confident that the Fed will lower interest rates further by 50 bps in the remaining year, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, have warned that labor market conditions continue to remain sluggish, which favors the need for further monetary policy easing.

On Tuesday, Fed’s Powell stated that “downside risks to the US job market have risen”, but didn’t comment on further monetary expansion. However, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman and Boston President Susan Collins explicitly supported more interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) trades higher against its peers, with investors remaining uncertain over the outlook of Japan’s political structure. The vote for the selection of a new Japanese Prime Minister is unlikely to be scheduled on October 21 as leaders disagreed amid ongoing discussions among parties, Kyodo reported.

An abrupt breakup of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) last week left its leader Sanae Takaichi to rely on support from other opposition parties.