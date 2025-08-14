USD/JPY slumps to near 146.50 as US Bessent anticipates BoJ interest rate hikes

USD/JPY declines to near 146.50 as US Treasury Secretary Bessent stated that the BoJ would hike interest rates.

Intensifying Fed dovish bets have weighed on the US Dollar.

Investors await the US PPI data for July.

The USD/JPY pair falls sharply to near 146.50 on Thursday. The pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms its peers, following comments from United States (US) Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) would raise interest rates.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.12% -0.05% -0.63% 0.14% 0.26% 0.45% 0.07% EUR -0.12% -0.14% -0.72% 0.01% 0.15% 0.31% -0.06% GBP 0.05% 0.14% -0.60% 0.28% 0.35% 0.56% 0.19% JPY 0.63% 0.72% 0.60% 0.80% 0.88% 0.97% 0.66% CAD -0.14% -0.01% -0.28% -0.80% 0.15% 0.30% -0.07% AUD -0.26% -0.15% -0.35% -0.88% -0.15% 0.21% -0.27% NZD -0.45% -0.31% -0.56% -0.97% -0.30% -0.21% -0.42% CHF -0.07% 0.06% -0.19% -0.66% 0.07% 0.27% 0.42% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

US Bessent said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Japanese economy is behind the curve in addressing inflation. Therefore, the BoJ would need to tighten its monetary policy. “They’re [the BoJ is] behind the curve. So, they’re going to be hiking and they need to get their inflation problem under control,” Bessent said.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) strives to gain ground ahead of the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Investors will closely monitor the producer inflation to know whether business owners have raised prices of goods and services to offset the impact of tariffs.

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades cautiously near the two-week low of around 97.60.

Month-on-month headline and core PPI are estimated to have risen by 0.2%, after remaining flat in June. On year, the headline and the core PPI are expected to have grown at a faster pace of 2.5% and 2.9%, respectively.

Broadly speaking, the US Dollar has been underperforming due to firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in the September monetary policy meeting.

