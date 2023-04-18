USD/JPY slips below 134.00, fresh daily low amid broad-based USD weakness

- USD/JPY pulls back from a multi-week high amid the emergence of fresh USD selling.
- Elevated US Treasury bond yields should limit the USD losses and act as a tailwind.
- The BoJ’s dovish stance, a positive risk tone could undermine the JPY and lend support.
The USD/JPY pair retreats from a nearly five-week high, around the 134.80 region touched earlier this Tuesday and extends its steady intraday descent through the mid-European session. Spot prices slide below the 134.00 mark in the last hour, eroding a major part of the previous day's gains and snapping a two-day winning streak.
The US Dollar (USD) comes under some renewed selling pressure and stalls a two-day-old recovery trend from a one-year low set last week, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor dragging the USD/JPY pair lower. The better-than-forecast growth data from China, along with a hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting minutes, boost the Australian Dollar. Adding to this, stronger UK wage growth data supported the British Pound and turns out to be a key factor weighing on the Greenback.
That said, speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will continue raising interest rates should help limit losses for the buck. In fact, the markets are pricing in a greater chance of another 25 bps lift-off at the next FOMC meeting in May, which keeps the US Treasury bond yields elevated. This results in the widening of the US-Japan rate differential, which along with the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) dovish stance and a positive risk tone, undermine the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY) and lend some support to the USD/JPY pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before positioning for any further intraday depreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the US housing market data - Building Permits and Housing Starts - for a fresh impetus during the early North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields will influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|134.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|132.35
|Daily SMA50
|133.51
|Daily SMA100
|133.1
|Daily SMA200
|137.14
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|134.57
|Previous Daily Low
|133.71
|Previous Weekly High
|134.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.83
|Previous Monthly High
|137.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|134.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.04
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|133.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|133.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|135.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
