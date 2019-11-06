USD/JPY slips below 109.00 handle, fresh daily lows

- A modest pullback in the US bond yields seemed to weigh on the USD.
- The safe-haven JPY further benefited from the prevalent cautious mood.
- The downside seems limited amid optimism over a US-China trade deal.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower through the Asian session on Wednesday and has now slipped below the 109.00 handle, eroding a part of the overnight strong positive move.
The pair continued with its struggle to capitalize on the momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA and once again witnessed a modest pullback from the 109.25-30 region, or three-month tops set in October.
Combination of factors prompts some long-unwinding
As investors looked past Tuesday's upbeat US ISM non-manufacturing PMI, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and prompted some long-unwinding trade on Tuesday.
The pair snapped three consecutive days of winning streak and was further pressurized by the prevalent cautious mood around the global financial markets, which tend to underpin the Japanese Yen's perceived safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, the intraday downtick seemed rather unaffected by the disappointing release of the final Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI, which fell into contraction territory in October for the first time since September 2016.
The downside, however, is likely to remain cushioned amid growing optimism over a possible US-China trade deal later this month and hopes that Trump administration could roll back some of the tariffs on Chinese goods.
In absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, traders are likely to take cues from a scheduled speech by the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, due later during the early North-American session.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.96
|Today Daily Change
|-0.22
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|109.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.53
|Daily SMA50
|107.81
|Daily SMA100
|107.59
|Daily SMA200
|109.03
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.26
|Previous Daily Low
|108.5
|Previous Weekly High
|109.29
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.89
|Previous Monthly High
|109.29
|Previous Monthly Low
|106.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.79
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.22
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.46
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.22
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
EUR/USD ticks up after German Factory Orders beat expectations
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1080 after German Factory Orders beat with a jump of 1.3% in September, better than expected. Services sector PMIs from the old continent, Fed speakers, and US-Sino trade talks are eyed.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid UK political speculation
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, consolidating its losses. A gaffe by a senior minister has not dented PM Johnson's Conservatives lead in the polls. The BOE is awaited on Thursday.
Gold: Sidelined after biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,486 at press time, having dropped by 1.74% on Tuesday to register its biggest single-day drop since Sept. 25. The metal failed to pick up a bid on fading US-China trade tensions, possibly due to an upbeat US data
U.S. dollar Index forms a potential inverted head and shoulder price pattern
The U.S. dollar made its way to 97.55 as indicated in yesterday's trades but dropped to 97.45 before heading straight back up to 97.95 price target after reporting a healthy ISM Non-manufacturing October PMI.