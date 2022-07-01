- USD/JPY lost ground for the second straight day and retreated further from a 24-year peak.
- Sliding US bond yields, recession fears benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure.
- The Fed-BOJ policy divergence warrants some caution for bears amid modest USD strength.
The USD/JPY pair witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Friday and retreated further from its highest level since September 1998, around the 137.00 mark set on Wednesday. The corrective fall dragged spot prices further below the 135.00 psychological mark, closer to the weekly low during the early European session.
The prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by a sea of red across the equity markets - drove haven flows towards the Japanese yen and exerted downward pressure on the USD/JPY pair. The market sentiment remains fragile amid concerns that a more aggressive move by major central banks to curb soaring inflation would pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, a further escalation in tensions between the West and Russia - in response to the latter's invasion of Ukraine - has stoked fears of a possible recession.
The worsening global economic outlook forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven assets, which was reinforced by the recent slump in the US Treasury bond yields. This resulted in the narrowing of the US-Japan yield differential, which further benefitted the JPY and prompted traders to lighten their bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair. That said, the divergent monetary policy stance adopted by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan held back traders from placing aggressive bearish bets amid modest US dollar strength.
Speaking at the ECB Forum in Sintra on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the US central bank remains focused on getting inflation under control. Powell further added that the market pricing is pretty close to the dot plot and that the US economy is well-positioned to handle tighter policy. This, in turn, reaffirmed bets that the Fed would retain its faster policy tightening path and underpinned the USD. In contrast, the BOJ has repeatedly signalled that it would stick to its ultra-accommodative policy and keep borrowing costs at "present or lower" levels.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before assuming that the USD/JPY pair has topped out in the near term and positioning for a deeper correction in spot prices. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the North American session. Apart from this, the US bond yields, the USD price dynamics and the broader market risk sentiment might provide a fresh impetus, which should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|135.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.57
|Daily SMA50
|131.16
|Daily SMA100
|125.52
|Daily SMA200
|119.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.81
|Previous Daily Low
|135.55
|Previous Weekly High
|136.72
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.26
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.98
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
