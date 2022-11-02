- USD/JPY takes offers to extend the previous day’s pullback from a one-week high.
- BOJ Minutes defend easy money policy despite raising concerns on weak yen.
- Yields struggle as firmer US data, hawkish Fed bets jostle with hopes of Fed’s slower rate hikes from December.
- Second-tier US data can entertain the pair traders but FOMC is the key to clear directions.
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds near 147.80 even as the Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) monetary policy meeting minutes defend the easy money policies during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair renews its intraday low while declining for the second consecutive day as traders prepare for the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
The latest BOJ Minutes praised Tokyo’s economic transition while also stating, “A few member said there is still distance from Japan achieving BOJ price target in stable, sustained manner.” The Minute statement additionally mentioned that several members said weak yen could hurt households, small firms and non-manufacturers.
Also read: BoJ Minutes: Members agreed Japan's economy is picking up
While refreshing the intraday low, the USD/JPY pair fails to justify the recently sluggish US Treasury yields, as well as the BOJ’s defense to the easy money policies. That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain inactive at around 4.05%, following an upbeat start to November.
It’s worth noting that the yen pair cheered the broad US dollar weakness, as well as the chatters surrounding Japan’s market intervention the previous day to snap a two-day uptrend. That said, the policymakers conveyed the heavy amount spent during September to defend the yen but refrained from details.
On the other hand, the US dollar struggled to cheer the firmer data amid the indecision on how and when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pedal the brake of the aggressive rate hike trajectory. It should be observed that the US JOLTS Job Openings increased to 10.717M in September versus 10.0M forecast and upwardly revised 10.28M previous readings. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.2 in October versus 50.0 market forecasts and 50.9 prior. On the same line, final readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for October rose past 49.9 initial forecasts to 50.4 but stayed below 52.0 readings for the previous month.
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild gains even as Wall Street closed in the red.
To sum up, the USD/JPY struggles to portray the market’s indecision amid the Japanese policymakers’ cautious optimism. However, the pair’s further downside appears limited as the traders await the Fed’s verdict and the US ADP Employment Change for October, expected 193K versus 208K prior.
Also read: Fed November Preview: Is it time for a dovish signal?
Technical analysis
Despite the latest weakness, USD/JPY buyers remain hopeful unless the quote drops below an upward-sloping support line from late August, around 146.20 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.39
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|148.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.47
|Daily SMA50
|144.33
|Daily SMA100
|139.95
|Daily SMA200
|131.53
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.82
|Previous Daily Low
|146.99
|Previous Weekly High
|149.71
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.11
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.69
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.18
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP Employment Change
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. In addition to the pre-Fed anxiety, the mixed concerns surrounding China and the US also challenge the Aussie pair traders amid a sluggish Asian session.
EURUSD: ECB members capped the EUR fall against the USD, despite upbeat US data
The USD got bolstered by upbeat US economic data, erasing EURUSD's earlier gains. European Central Bank officials expressed the need for higher rates, putting a lid on EUR losses. Short term, the EURUSD is downward biased.
Gold remains easy around $1,650, falling wedge, Fed in focus
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains sidelined around $1,648, mildly offered, after witnessing an upbeat start to the week, as traders await the all-important Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) verdict on Wednesday.
Crypto.com: Will the launch of Visa partnered FIFA NFT collection trigger an uptrend?
Crypto.com price has not reacted the same way as other cryptocurrencies have in the last few days. Stuck in consolidation, CRO is nowhere close to breaking through the almost three-month-long resistance.
US and Europe diverge ahead of Fed meeting
US stocks fail to follow European lead, with commodity stocks helping to drive gains for the FTSE 100. “US stocks are underperforming their European counterparts today, with the recent recovery phase starting to ease after a resoundingly positive October."