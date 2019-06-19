USD/JPY slides back closer to 108.00 mark, focus remains on FOMC

- Bulls failed to capitalize on the overnight rebound led by renewed trade optimism.
- Fed rate cut hopes seemed to cap gains despite positive US bond yields/risk-on mood.
- The focus remains on the latest FOMC monetary policy update, due later this Wednesday.
The USD/JPY pair came under some renewed selling pressure on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, around the 108.30-25 region.
The pair continued with its struggle to find acceptance above mid-108.00s and failed to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce from 1-1/2 week lows, led by renewed trade optimism. In a tweet on Tuesday, the US President Donald Trump he will have an extended meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping next week at the upcoming G-20 summit in Japan.
The comments sparked a rally in equity markets and dampened safe-haven demand for the Japanese Yen. The risk-on mood further assisted the 10-year US Treasury bond yield to rebound from the lowest level since September 2017, which provided a minor lift to the US Dollar and further collaborated to the pair's intraday sharp recovery of around 60-pips.
The recovery in the US bond yields and the greenback extended through the Asian session on Wednesday, albeit failed to impress the bulls. Expectations that the Fed will lay the background for interest rate cuts by the end of this year turned out to be one of the key factors that kept a lid on any strong follow-through rather prompted some fresh selling at higher levels.
Looking at the broader picture, the pair remains well within a broader trading band held over the past 1-1/2 week or so and has also managed to show some resilience near the 108.00 round figure mark. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a convincing break through the mentioned range before traders start positioning for the pair's next leg of a directional move.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|108.29
|Today Daily Change
|-0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|108.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.81
|Daily SMA50
|110.14
|Daily SMA100
|110.48
|Daily SMA200
|111.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|108.68
|Previous Daily Low
|108.06
|Previous Weekly High
|108.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.16
|Previous Monthly High
|111.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.3
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.11
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|107.77
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|107.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.02
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.35
