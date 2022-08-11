- USD/JPY turns lower for the second straight day on Thursday amid renewed USD selling.
- Diminishing odds for a larger Fed rate hike in September continue to weigh on the buck.
- The Fed-BoJ policy divergence and a positive risk tone could undermine the safe-haven JPY.
- A convincing break below the post-US CPI swing low is needed to confirm a fresh breakdown.
The USD/JPY pair retreats nearly 90 pips from the daily high and drops to a fresh daily low during the First half of the European session on Thursday. The pair is currently placed below mid-132.00s, still well above a one-and-half-week low touched the previous day.
The US dollar struggles to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains and meets with a fresh supply, which, in turn, is seen exerting some downward presure on the USD/JPY pair. Softer US inflation figures released on Wednesday forced investors to trim their bets for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Apart from this, a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields continues to weigh on the buck.
The Fed, however, is still expected to hike interest rates by at least 50 bps at the September policy meeting. In contrast, the Bank of Japan has repeatedly said that it will stick to its ultra-easy policy settings. The resultant Fed-BoJ monetary policy divergence, along with a generally positive tone around the equity markets, could undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen and offer support to the USD/JPY pair.
From a technical perspective, the overnight rejection slide from the 50-day SMA was seen as a fresh trigger. That said, it would be prudent to wait for a convincing break below the 132.00 mark, or the post-US CPI low before positioning for any further depreciating move. On the flip side, the daily swing high, around the 133.30 region, could now act as an immediate strong hurdle for the USD/JPY pair, at least for now.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, might influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair. Traders would further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.38
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.29
|Today daily open
|132.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.64
|Daily SMA50
|135.2
|Daily SMA100
|131.13
|Daily SMA200
|123.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.3
|Previous Daily Low
|132.03
|Previous Weekly High
|135.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.4
|Previous Monthly High
|139.39
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.28
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|134.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.24
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.06
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
