- USD/JPY remains sidelined, mildly offered, as market consolidates recent moves.
- Hawkish Fedspeak, cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probes the previous risk-on mood.
- Quad Summit, S&P Global PMIs for May and Fed’s Powell will provide fresh impetus.
USD/JPY renews intraday low around 127.70 as market’s in Tokyo opens for Tuesday’s trading. In doing so, the yen pair portrays the market’s anxiety before the crucial catalysts. Also challenging the USD/JPY moves are the latest comments from the Fed policymakers.
That said, the Quad Summit in Tokyo and the preliminary readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs for May, as well as a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, are today’s key catalysts that make traders nervous of late.
On the other hand, comments from San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly and Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George seem to have triggered the latest risk-off mood. “I think that we can weather this storm, get the interest rate up...price stability restored and still leave Americans with jobs a plentiful and with growth expanding as we expect it to," said Fed’s Daly during an interview with Fox News on Monday. On the same line, Fed’s George expects the US central bank to lift its target interest rate to about 2% by August.
It should be noted that the risk-on mood joined a lack of bullish bias to weigh on the USD/JPY prices the previous day. That said, the firmer sentiment drowned the US Dollar Index to a fresh two-week low but mixed concerns in Japan, due to the Bank of Japan’s favor for (BOJ) easy money policies and risks emanating from China and Russia, seemed to have restricted the USD/JPY losses.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extended the first weekly loss in seven as mixed covid signals from China, mostly positive, join the repeated Fedspeak around a 50 bps rate-hike, contrary to the recently hawkish comments from the ECB policymakers. Also weighing on the greenback were the headlines from Japan where US President Joe Biden mentioned that he is considering reducing tariffs on China.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures drops 0.60% intraday whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields fell two basis points (bps) to pare the recent gains and challenge the USD/JPY moves.
To sum up, USD/JPY portrays the market’s indecision and hence cautious trading ahead of the aforementioned key data/events becomes prudent for traders.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the two-week-old descending trend line and the 10-DMA, around 128.60 by the press time, restricts the short-term USD/JPY upside. However, a steady RSI and monthly horizontal support near the 127.00 threshold, challenge the pair sellers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|127.82
|Today Daily Change
|-0.09
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|127.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.26
|Daily SMA50
|125.89
|Daily SMA100
|120.54
|Daily SMA200
|116.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.07
|Previous Daily Low
|127.16
|Previous Weekly High
|129.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.02
|Previous Monthly High
|131.26
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|127.72
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.51
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|126.8
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.44
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|128.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|129.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.7100 on souring risk sentiment
AUD/USD is holding lower ground below 0.7100 after dismal Australian PMIs. Investors remain unnerved after top US banks slashed China's 2022 GDP forecasts. The late US tech sell-off and US-Sino tensions over Taiwan also weigh on the aussie.
EUR/USD: Bulls are taking over through key daily resistance
EUR/USD bulls have moved in and have begun a mitigation process. The price imbalance between recent highs and towards 1.10 is compelling. The euro has caught a bid on a combination of the market's pivot towards the ECB and refreshed hawkish sentiment.
Gold eases back to $1,850 on anxious markets, PMIs, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold struggles for clear directions as it retreats from a two-week high during a lackluster Asian session on Tuesday. The precious metal’s inaction around $1,850, can be linked with the recently sour sentiment and the market’s anxiety ahead of the key data/events.
Investors are unhappy as the Shiba Inu price continues to decay
Shiba Inu price could be deemed a crypto underperformer if market conditions persist. Continual diminishing returns are a probable outcome for the notorious meme coin. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001850.
Zoom Video Communications stock rallies 19% after raising guidance
Zoom Video reported terrific earnings after the close on Monday. Zoom (ZM) stock exploded 19% afterhours on Monday after the video conferencing company delivered results for the quarter ending April 30 that impressed the market.