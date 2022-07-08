- USD/JPY shot to over a one-week high in reaction to the upbeat NFP report for June.
- The widening US-Japan rate differential weighed on the JPY and remained supportive.
- The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a move towards the 137.00 mark.
The USD/JPY pair recovered its early lost ground to the 135.30 area and turned positive for the fifth successive day on Friday. The intraday uptick picked up pace during the early North American session and pushed spot prices to over a one-week high, around the 136.55 region.
The US dollar stood tall near a two-decade high after the US monthly jobs report that the US economy added 372K jobs in June, far more than the 268K anticipated. The upbeat headline NFP was accompanied by a steady Unemployment rate, which came in at 3.6% for the reported month. Adding to this, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic backed the case for a 75 bps rate hike move at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July.
Speaking to CNBC, Bostic - one of the most dovish policymakers - said that the Fed needs to move aggressively and that the core of the US economy is still strong. This, in turn, pushed the US Treasury bond yields and further widened the US-Japan rate differential. Apart from this, the divergent policy stance adopted by the Fed and Bank of Japan undermined the Japanese yen, which, in turn, lifted the USD/JPY pair.
The USD bulls, however, seemed reluctant to place fresh bets amid slightly overstretched conditions, especially after the recent strong bullish runup. This was seen as the only factor that kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. That said, the fundamental backdrop supports prospects for a move back towards testing a 24-year high, around the 137.00 mark set in June.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|126.54
|Daily SMA200
|120.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.22
|Previous Daily Low
|135.55
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
