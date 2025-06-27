USD/JPY seems fragile around 144.00 ahead of US PCE Inflation data

USD/JPY trades weakly around 144.00 as Trump-Powell policy tensions have battered the US Dollar.

The PCE inflation report is expected to show that price pressures grew at a faster pace on year.

Soft Tokyo CPI data for June weighs on the Japanese Yen.

The USD/JPY pair trades with caution around 144.00 during the European trading session on Friday. The pair remained on the back foot due to continuous underperformance from the US Dollar (USD), following the announcement from United States (US) President Donald Trump that he will replace Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell for not supporting interest rate cuts.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, strives to hold the fresh three-and-a-half year low around 97.00 posted on Thursday.

Market participants expect decisions from Donald Trump’s contender could be obligated to his economic agenda than the maintenance of the Fed’s dual mandate. Such a scenario has raised concerns over the Fed’s autonomous status and US Dollar’s exceptionalism and prompted Fed dovish bets.

Meanwhile, investors await the US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) data for May, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect the core PCE inflation, Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, is expected to have grown at a faster pace of 2.6% on year, compared to 2.5% in April.

In the Asia-Pacific region, soft Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June has weighed heavily on the Japanese Yen (JPY) by jeopardizing hopes of more interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). The headline CPI rose moderately by 3.1%, against a 3.4% growth seen in May.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.07% 0.06% 0.13% 0.14% 0.24% 0.09% -0.24% EUR 0.07% 0.07% 0.17% 0.19% 0.27% 0.02% -0.23% GBP -0.06% -0.07% 0.12% 0.09% 0.19% -0.01% -0.21% JPY -0.13% -0.17% -0.12% -0.00% 0.10% -0.22% -0.30% CAD -0.14% -0.19% -0.09% 0.00% 0.13% -0.17% -0.33% AUD -0.24% -0.27% -0.19% -0.10% -0.13% -0.25% -0.41% NZD -0.09% -0.02% 0.00% 0.22% 0.17% 0.25% -0.17% CHF 0.24% 0.23% 0.21% 0.30% 0.33% 0.41% 0.17% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food, which is closely tracked by BoJ officials grew at a slower pace of 3.1%, compared to estimates of 3.3% and the prior reading of 3.6%.

