USD/JPY searches for firm direction above 111.00

- USD/JPY mildly negative after marking the bullish exhaustion in the previous two days.
- The US tries to restore investor confidence through aid packages, trade measures.
- The US COVID-19 Bill and Jobless Claims will be the focus, US GDP could be an additional catalyst to watch.
USD/JPY takes rounds to 111.20 during the early Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair maintains the five-hour old range between 111.00 and 111.40. The pair recently struggles to justify the market’s optimism surrounding the US stimulus package to combat the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the broad US dollar weakness.
Following the news that the US policymakers finally agreed to the much-awaited COVID-19 bill, estimated around $2.2 trillion as per the latest comments from US President Donald Trump, the market’s risk-tone remains mostly positive. However, investors now look for directions concerning when and how the bill will be voted and passed as well as the execution part of it.
US President Trump recently showed readiness to sign the bill immediately on reaching his desk. However, his worries concerning New York City might grab the market’s attention as the City Mayor previously asked for military help to tame the pandemic. It’s worth mentioning that US President Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Munchin both showed readiness to take extra measures to counter the epidemic, if needed, while the White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow spoke on the same earlier during the day.
On the other hand, Japan’s postponing of the Olympics and actions from the government/BOJ continues to help the Asian economy combat the deadly disease.
To portray the trading sentiment, the US 10-year treasury yields remain positive around 0.87% while the S&P 500 Futures also mark mild gains following Wall Street’s second day in the green.
Moving on, traders will keep eyes on the coronavirus updates and the US aid package while the US jobless claims and the fourth quarter (Q4) GDP data will also be important to watch.
Although the US Senators are near to voting the bill, expectedly on Friday, Fox News mentions a lack of clarity among the policymakers over the execution and formation of the deal. As a result, there may be a delay in the voting, which in turn could weigh on the recent risk-on sentiment.
Additionally, an expected spike in the US Jobless Claims, contrast to likely no change in the final reading of the US Q4 GDP, could also entertain the market during the US session. “Our thinking is that the risks are skewed higher rather than lower. There are 34 million jobs in the US across the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors alone,” said analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ).
Technical Analysis
Multiple Doji candlesticks at the monthly top portray the bullish exhaustion but higher low formation questions the sellers. As a result, buyers will seek fresh monthly high beyond 111.70 for entry while the bears could wait for the downside break of 109.00, comprising 50-day and 100-day SMA.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.24
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|111.22
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.69
|Daily SMA50
|108.99
|Daily SMA100
|109.01
|Daily SMA200
|108.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.72
|Previous Daily Low
|110.08
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.38
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|113.56
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Range bound below 0.6000 amid mixed sentiment
Uranrulez!AUD/USD struggles for direction after the pullback from the weekly top. US dollar recovers earlier losses amid a lack of major catalysts, coronavirus fears. Details about voting on COVID-19 Bill, US Jobless Claims and GDP will be the key.
USD/JPY pauses as markets collect themselves in a correction of a bear trend
USD/JPY has been trading in a phase of consolidation as markets soak-up the COVID-19 humanitarian and economic risks and the subsequent response from global leaders and central banks.
Coronavirus: How Trump's shortcuts could lengthen and exacerbate stocks' suffering
Stock markets are attempting recovery after the Fed's open-ended QE and trillions of stimulus. President Trump was looking for quick fixes and strives to reopen the economy by Easter. It could lead to a deeper crash and failure to recover.
Gold's largest gain since the day after September 11th capped, but fundamentals are bid
The price of gold is slightly lower at the time of writing in the New York session, trading at $1,612.85 between a range of $1,597.20 and $1,643.10 and -0.50% and bulls are likely committed to the bid at this juncture.
WTI hovering near multi-year lows, sidelined near $24 a barrel
WTI collapsed violently in the last two months as WTI collapsed to its lowest level since February 2002 near $20 per barrel.