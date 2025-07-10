USD/JPY: Scope to extend to 145.60 before stabilisation – UOB Group

1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "We turned positive on Tuesday (08 Jul, spot at 146.15), expecting a move to 146.95. After USD quickly surpassed the 146.95, we highlighted yesterday (09 Jul, spot at 146.70) that 'we continue to view USD positively, and the next levels to watch are 147.20 and 147.60.' USD then rose to a high of 147.18 before staging a surprisingly sharp pullback. Upward momentum appears to be slowing, and if USD breaks below 145.20 (no change in ‘strong support’ level), it would mean that 147.18 is the extent of the current USD strength."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After USD rose more than we expected two days ago, we indicated yesterday that 'the strong momentum is likely to continue to outweigh the overbought conditions.' However, we also indicated that 'any further USD strength may be limited to 147.20.' Although our assessments were not wrong, as USD rose to a high of 147.18, we did not expect the subsequent sharp pullback from the high. The pullback has scope to extend to 145.60 before stabilisation is likely. The strong support at 145.20 is unlikely to come under threat. Resistance is at 146.60, followed by 146.95."

Pullback in US Dollar (USD) has scope to extend to 145.60 before stabilisation is likely against Japanese Yen (JPY); strong support at 145.20 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, upward momentum is slowing; if USD breaks below 145.20, it would mean that 147.18 is the extent of the current USD strength, UOB Group's FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.