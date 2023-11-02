The Yen weakened in October versus the US Dollar to levels above 150.00. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Yen’s outlook.
Yen weakness to persist but peak rates globally should halt slide
We outlined in September the prospect of negative interest rate policy (NIRP) ending in January 2024 and this remains plausible.
The end of NIRP in Japan would be a very significant development and if we are correct that this happens in January (or April latest) at around the same time as investors price more rate cuts in the US and Europe, we see scope for the Yen selling to come to an end. This should mark the turning point to Yen strength reinforced by the renewed increase in Japan’s current account surplus.
EUR/JPY – Q4 2023 151.50 Q1 2024 151.80 Q2 2024 152.30 Q3 2024 150.10
USD/JPY – Q4 2023 145.00 Q1 2024 138.00 Q2 2024 136.00 Q3 2024 134.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0600 ahead of NFP Premium
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.0620, after retreating from the 1.0660 area. The US Dollar lost ground on Thursday as markets consider that the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates. Attention turns toward Nonfarm Payrolls.
GBP/USD holds a bullish tone around 1.2200 after BoE, before US jobs report
GBP/USD closed on Thursday around 1.2200, the highest in a week, after the Bank of England kept interest rates unchanged and supported by a weaker US Dollar. The DXY lost ground amid risk appetite. The US jobs report is due on Friday.
Gold extends its consolidative phase near monthly highs Premium
Gold lost its bullish momentum after rising above $1,990 earlier in the day and erased a large portion of its daily gains. With the 10-year US yield staying deep in the red below 4.7%, however, XAU/USD manages to hold above $1,980.
Bitcoin price to bear the brunt of recent rally; Profit booking could send BTC to $30,000
Bitcoin price has had a good run in the last couple of weeks but by the looks of it, the cryptocurrency is set to witness some change in trend. With investors selling for profits, macro conditions opposing optimistic outlooks and the market cooling down, a decline does not seem too far-fetched.
PLTR price surges 21% after Q3 earnings beat on top and bottom
PLTR soared 21% after the artificial intelligence (AI) platform business slightly topped Wall Street consensus for the third quarter and issued an upbeat forecast for the fourth quarter.