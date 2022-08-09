Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a bullish outlook on USD/JPY, with a target set close to 140.00 again.
Key quotes
"After last week's rates rally, we see upside risks to USD/JPY on a tactical horizon, as our rates strategists think risks to real yields are still skewed to the upside, which should continue to exert more influence over the Yen than recession risks, and our models suggest USD/JPY could rise close to 140 again under our baseline scenario of 10y yields rising to 3.3% by the end of the year."
"Over the longer run, we still think there is a case for JPY appreciation resulting from a significant slowdown in the US that drives yields lower or a change in the BOJ's monetary policy, which is currently holding JPY at deeply undervalued levels on our models."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains on the backfoot below 0.7000 amid mixed sentiment
AUD/USD remains depressed below 0.7000, consolidating the bounce amid mixed Australian data and sluggish markets during Tuesday’s Asian session. The steady US dollar and the cautious mood ahead of the US inflation data keep the pair sellers hopeful.
EUR/USD turns sideways after facing barricades around 1.0200, US Inflation eyed
EUR/USD is displaying back and forth moves in a 1.0188-1.0194 range as investors await US CPI. Fed policymakers need a series of declines in inflation rates rather than a one-time slowdown. The German HICP is expected to remain unchanged at 8.5%.
Gold retreat eyes $1,767 support ahead of US inflation
Gold price struggles to overcome daily losses with the latest bounce to $1,786 during early Tuesday morning in Europe. The metal’s corrective pullback could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism and the recently sluggish yields.
Chainlink price to complete its 33% rally, but what comes next could surprise you
Chainlink price eyes a retest of the range high at $9.32 and vows to complete its 33% ascent. Investors should note that completion of this rally could produce a bearish triple tap setup. A flip of the $9.32 hurdle on a daily time frame will invalidate the bearish thesis for LINK.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!