USD/JPY rises to near 148.00 as calm market sentiment dents Yen’s appeal

USD/JPY gains to near 148.00 as appeal for the Japanese Yen as safe-haven has diminished.

The US inflation data will influence market speculation for Fed rate-cut size in September.

Investors see the US headline and core PPI growing at a slower pace on monthly as well as annual basis.

The USD/JPY pair jumps to near 148.00 in Tuesday’s European session. The asset gains as the Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens due to a sharp decline in safe-haven flows. Investors’ appetite for risky assets has improved as fears of a potential United States (US) recession have diminished significantly.

Worries about US slowdown prompted by weak Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for July. However, a decline in the Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending August 2 suggested that labor market conditions are not as bad as expected.

Meanwhile, the market sentiment is upbeat with US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July on the horizon. S&P 500 futures have posted decent gains in the European session. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, holds the key support level of 103.00. 10-year US Treasury yields edge higher to near 3.91%.

The US CPI is highly expected to influence market speculation for the Federal Reserve (Fed) interest-rate cuts this year. Currently, financial markets expect that the Fed will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. However, traders are split about the size of rate reduction. The CME FedWatch tool shows that the likelihood of a 50 basis point (bp) rate reduction is 49.5%.

In today’s session, investors will focus on the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. Economists expect that monthly headline PPI barely rose last month. While the core PPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, grew at a slower pace of 0.2% from the prior release of 0.4%. The annual headline and core PPI are estimated to have decelerated by three-tenth to 2.3% and 2.7%, respectively.