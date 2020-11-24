USD/JPY: Rises for third day on Biden transition news, eyes BOJ’s Kuroda

- USD/JPY trims early-Asian losses as Tokyo open welcomes the risk-on mood.
- Trump concedes defeat, ex-Fed Chair Yellen likely be the next Treasury Secretary.
- Vaccine hopes, stimulus expectations and Brexit optimism favor bulls.
USD/JPY refreshes intraday high to 104.61 as markets in Tokyo open for Tuesday’s trading. The pair recently picked up bids after US President Donald Trump ordered General Services Administration (GSA) to formally begin the power-shift process to President-elect Joe Biden. It’s worth mentioning that the pair marked the heaviest gains in two weeks the previous day after the US dollar rose across the board on upbeat PMI data.
In addition to Biden’s White House entry, markets also cheer increasing odds of Janet Yellen’s selection as the next Treasury Secretary. The ex-Fed Chair managed to defy the slowdown crisis when in command.
Elsewhere, news from Sankei suggests Japan’s third stimulus could be 20 trillion yen while the coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence in Tokyo pushes the Asian major’s government towards suspending the “Go To Travel” subsidy program. As per the latest data, Tokyo’s covid tally rises to 37,708 active cases by the end of November 22.
Despite surging virus cases, progress in the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments has been keeping the traders hopeful to combat the virus sooner than later. The recent update indicates that the AstraZeneca-backed small dosage cure got a 90% effective rate.
On the separate fronts, the European Union (EU) and the UK policymakers are rushing for the Brexit deal and the US is up for challenging the China-backed trade group with its Western allies.
That said, Japan’s Nikkei 225 marks 1.90% gains during the initial hour of trading while S&P 500 Futures and the US 10-year Treasury yields also benefit from the latest risk-on mood.
Looking forward, comments from the BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda could be eyed as immediate catalysts while risk headlines remain as the key drivers.
Technical analysis
A clear break of 21-day SMA, currently around 104.47, enables the USD/JPY buyers to eye 50-day SMA level near 105.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|104.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|104.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.47
|Daily SMA50
|104.97
|Daily SMA100
|105.61
|Daily SMA200
|106.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|104.64
|Previous Daily Low
|103.68
|Previous Weekly High
|105.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|103.65
|Previous Monthly High
|106.11
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.03
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|104.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|104.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|103.95
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|103.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|103
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|105.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.73 on Biden transition news, ahead of data
AUD/USD jumps in tandem with the S&P 500 futures on reports that the US GSA has started the formal Biden transition process. The US dollar clings on to gains amid stronger US data. Australia’s preliminary Trade Balance, RBA’s Debelle in focus.
Gold in bearish consolidation below $1840, remains vulnerable
Gold (XAU/USD) is nursing losses in Tuesday’s Asian trading, having slumped 2% on Monday to reach the lowest levels in four months at $1831. Vaccine progress, stronger US data hammer gold prices. Focus on vaccine updates and risk sentiment for fresh impetus.
GBP/USD stabilises above 1.3300 awaiting Brexit updates
GBP/USD was the best performing USD major on Monday, with the EU and UK seemingly moving ever closer to a deal. The pair nearly surpassed 1.3400 before slipping below 1.3300 on post-data USD strength, although has now recovered back to 1.3320.
Bitcoin risks a correction to $12,000
Peter Brandt, author, and publisher of the Factor Report, has exited around 50% of his Bitcoin position. The veteran trader believes Bitcoin might be poised for a correction to $12,000 in the near future.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!