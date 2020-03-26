USD/JPY reverses and tumbles more than 150 pips on Thursday, more losses ahead?

- US dollar keeps falling across the board, unable to find support.
- Yen up versus greenback but limited against other rivals by risk appetite.
The USD/JPY pair dramatic rally from near 101.00 could have come to an end on Thursday. The pair lost almost 20 pips, having the worst day in two weeks. The decline took place after the rally found resistance near February highs and amid a sharp decline of the greenback.
It was the third decline in a row for the US Dollar Index, but the first time it also fell versus the yen. Not even another day of substantial gains in Wall Street offered support to USD/JPY. The pair bottomed at 109.17 during the American session. It then rebounded modestly to the 109.50 area, holding firm to most of its losses. The S&P 500 rose 6%, extending the positive streak even after US initial jobless claims report showed an increase of 3.3m.
Technical outlook
According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analysts at FXStreet, the 4-hour chart shows the pair has broken below its 20 simple moving average (SMA), “which slowly grinds lower at around 110.75, while approaching a flat 200 SMA, this last, providing support at around 108.60.”
Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame head firmly lower within negative levels, signalling additional declines ahead. The pair has room now to extend its decline toward the 108.50 area, where it has relevant intraday highs and lows”, adds Bednarik.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.39
|Today Daily Change
|-1.82
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.64
|Today daily open
|111.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.73
|Daily SMA50
|109.01
|Daily SMA100
|109.03
|Daily SMA200
|108.32
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|111.68
|Previous Daily Low
|110.76
|Previous Weekly High
|111.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.15
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|111.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|111.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|110.75
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|110.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.82
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|111.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|112.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|112.6
Cryptocurrencies: Fear excess away from the math average
The sense of extreme fear is divergent with the levels of the mathematical averages. Long-term moving averages exert an attraction factor that is not priced in. The ETH/USD pair shows an important point of attraction in the price level of $178.
