USD/JPY retreats from seven-month highs back below 107.00

  • Rising treasury yields trigger volatility in metals and stocks, FX mostly steady.
  • Yen mixed across the board, recovers versus US dollar, losses momentum versus other G10 currencies.

The USD/JPY peaked on Wednesday at 107.14, the highest level since July of last year, boosted by a stronger US dollar and higher Treasury yields. The pair failed to hold above 107.00 and pulled back to 106.85 as the bond market's move eased.

Attention: tension on the bond market

On Wall Street, US stocks are mostly lower, with the Nasdaq down 0.79%, off lows after a recent recovery, the Dow Jones is up 0.31%. The VIX jumped to three-day highs and now is on neutral territory. The DXY is also flat, around 90.80 after making a run to 91.05.

On Wednesday, economic data showed private payroll measured by ADP rose by 117K in February, below the 177K of market consensus. The ISM service sector dropped unexpectedly to 55.3 in February while the final reading of the IHS Markit service rose was revised to 59.8 from the original reading of 58.9. Later the Federal Reserve will release the Beige Book. On Thursday, jobless claims data is due, and on Friday, the official employment report.

The moves in the bond market offset economic data. The US 10-year yield climbed to as high as 1.49% before easing to 1.47%.  The recovery in Treasuries pushed USD/JPY to the downside.

At the moment, the pair stands at 106.85, off highs after making a modest reversal. The uptrend remains intact, but the failure at 107.00 could suggest some consolidation over the next sessions. The immediate support stands at 106.65, followed by 106.45.

Technical levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.97
Today Daily Change 0.22
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 106.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 105.54
Daily SMA50 104.48
Daily SMA100 104.43
Daily SMA200 105.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.96
Previous Daily Low 106.68
Previous Weekly High 106.69
Previous Weekly Low 104.92
Previous Monthly High 106.69
Previous Monthly Low 104.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.78
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.85
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 106.35
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.91
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.07
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.19

 

 

