- A combination of factors fails to assist USD/JPY to capitalize on early gains to over a one-week top.
- Fears of intervention by the Japanese government extend support to the JPY and caps the pair.
- A softer tone around the US bond yields undermines the USD and attracts sellers at higher levels.
The USD/JPY pair trims a part of its modest intraday gains to over a one-week high and quickly retreats to sub-145.00 levels during the early European session.
Japan's finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Monday that the government stands ready to intervene in currency markets to prevent deeper losses in the domestic currency. This, along with the prevalent cautious market mood, offers some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and caps the upside for the USD/JPY pair.
Bearish traders further take cues from a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, which fails to assist the US dollar to capitalize on its early positive move. This further exerts some pressure on the USD/JPY pair, though a combination of factors should help limit any meaningful slide, at least for the time being.
A big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Bank of Japan and other major central banks might continue to weigh on the JPY. It is worth mentioning that the BoJ has been lagging behind other major central banks in the process of policy normalisation and remains committed to continuing with its monetary easing.
In contrast, the US central bank is expected to stick to its aggressive policy tightening path to curb high inflation. In fact, the markets have been pricing in the possibility of another supersized 75 bps Fed rate hike move in November. This, in turn, is likely to act as a tailwind for the US bond yields and the greenback.
The fundamental backdrop suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/JPY pair is to the upside and any meaningful slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity. That said, traders might prefer to wait for the release of key US macro releases scheduled at the beginning of a new month, including the NFP report.
A rather busy week kicks off with the release of the US ISM Manufacturing PMI, due later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics. Apart from this, the broader market risk sentiment should provide some meaningful impetus to the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|144.74
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.51
|Daily SMA50
|138.84
|Daily SMA100
|136.2
|Daily SMA200
|127.97
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.81
|Previous Daily Low
|144.21
|Previous Weekly High
|144.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|143.25
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.76
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD leaps beyond 1.1200 on reports of UK tax cuts reversal
GBP/USD is posting sizeable gains above 1.1200, sitting at weekly highs at the start of the week. The pound catches a fresh bid following reports that UK PM Truss is considering reversing higher income tax rate cuts. PMIs coming up next.
EUR/USD remains pressured below 0.9800 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading below 0.9800 in early European hours, undermined by a broad rebound in the US dollar amid risk-aversion. Surging oil prices and Asian factory activity slump sap investors' confidence amid the deepening European energy crisis. PMIs awaited.
Gold: Rebound remains capped below $1,670 ahead of ISM
Gold is trading with modest gains while finding stiff resistance at the $1,670 hurdle. The week ahead will be focused once again on the Fed in the run-up to the NPFs. Markets are closed in China and Australia, with thinner liquidity to extend ahead of US ISM PMI.
Terra LUNA Classic price could crash 60% despite burn announcement and Coinbase, Robinhood listing rumors
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is the new shitcoin and has overtaken Shiba Inu's popularity, becoming a retail favorite. After Binance announced the LUNC burn program on September 26, the altcoin surged 66% and is currently hovering above another stable support level.
Week Ahead: RBA and RBNZ to weigh 50-bps hikes but NFP report to set the mood
The antipodean central banks will kick off the new month with their October policy decisions, but the latest jobs report out of the US could steal the limelight amid the never-ending anticipation of when the Fed will reach peak hawkishness.