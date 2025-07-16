- US Dollar retreats against the Japanese Yen, with Trump-Powell relations in focus.
- Interest rate expectations favour USD strength, but political uncertainty caps USD/JPY gains.
- USD/JPY retreats with resistance firming at 149.00.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is attempting to recover a portion of recent losses against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday expectations that US President Donald Trump would fire Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell heated up and then died down.
After three consecutive days of gains, USD/JPY reached an intraday high of 149.19 before retreating to trade near 148.00 at the time of writing.
While the US Dollar started Wednesday on a positive note, USD/JPY fell off a cliff in the US morning session on mounting concerns that President Trump may be considering the removal of Powell. Both the New York Times and Bloomberg said Trump was asking other officials whether he should let Powell go before his term is up in May 2026.
But then when asked directly, Trump commented, “We aren’t planning on doing anything — but we are very concerned.”
His remarks come amid criticism over the Fed’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation and Powell's perceived resistance to easing monetary policy.
The ambiguity of Trump’s statement has added a layer of uncertainty to markets already grappling with shifting rate expectations and geopolitical trade risks.
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday showed that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may refrain from cutting rates in the near term as inflation jumped at the consumer level. However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) data on Wednesday demonstrated otherwise as inflation was flat at the producer level in June.
USD/JPY technical analysis: Psychological resistance remains firm at 149.00
USD/JPY daily chart
The USD/JPY daily chart shows a clear short-term uptrend, supported by the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing above the 50-day SMA. The pair recently broke above the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-April decline, now holding as support at 147.14.
Although the pair experienced a slight pullback from this resistance, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains strong at 64, indicating continued upward strength without being overbought.
The 149.00 psychological level provides resistance with the 50% at 149.38 with a move higher opening the door for the psychological level of 150.00 and toward the next resistance level at the 61.8% retracement at 151.62.
Meanwhile, a clear move below 147.00 would suggest a possible pause in the rally or deeper retracement toward the 10-day SMA at 146.70 and the 50-day SMA near 145.00.
Overall, the technical picture favors buyers as long as key support levels hold.
US Dollar FAQs
The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.
The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to fresh tops beyond 1.1700
EUR/USD gathers extra steam and jumps to two-day highs north of the 1.1700 region following the sudden bout of selling pressure on the Greenback, all in response to news saying President Trump is gauging the possibility of firing Chair Powell.
GBP/USD climbs to new highs near 1.3470, Dollar accelerates losses
GBP/USD picks up pace and advances to daily peaks in the 1.3470 zone on the back of the increasing downward pressure on the US Dollar after President Trump asked politicians if he can fire Fed Chief Powell.
Gold hits three-week highs near $3,380
Gold now manages to leave behind the initial weakness and rapidly advances to the area of three-week peaks around the $3,380 mark per troy ounce as the US Dollar’s retracement gathers extra pace following another round of Trump-Powell effervescence.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.