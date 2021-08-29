USD/JPY remains quite below 110.00 on USD weakness

- USD/JPY prints minute gains on Monday the initial Asian trading hours.
- US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following Fed’s Powell speech.
- Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar.
The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY manages to trade modestly higher as the Japanese Yen struggles to find demand on the domestic COVID-19 situation.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.88, up 0.04 % for the day.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades below 93.00 with 0.42% losses as investors ditched the USD after FOMC Chair Jerome Powell’s comment.
The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade lower at 1.31% with 2.50% losses.
On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after the general improved risk sentiment.
Meanwhile, Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policymaker said the outbreak of COVID-19 infections outpacing the expected pace of economic recovery,
As for now, investors wait for the Japanese Retails sales data, US Pending Home sales data to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.88
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|109.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.83
|Daily SMA50
|110.15
|Daily SMA100
|109.66
|Daily SMA200
|107.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|110.27
|Previous Daily Low
|109.78
|Previous Weekly High
|110.27
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.41
|Previous Monthly High
|111.66
|Previous Monthly Low
|109.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.08
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.66
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|109.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|109.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|110.14
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.63
EUR/USD: 50-DMA guards immediate upside around 1.1800
EUR/USD holds onto Friday’s key resistance breakout during early Monday morning in Asia. The currency major pair crossed a confluence of 20-DMA and a descending trend line from early June the previous day to jump to the fortnight high.
GBP/USD: Further gains depending on the dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.3805, shedding some 50 pips ahead of the close to finish the day around 1.3760. The UK government does not plan new measures despite the spread of Delta. GBP/USD has a limited bullish potential, but the broad dollar’s weakness could push it higher.
Ethereum bulls down but not out as $3400 beckons
Ethereum, the no.2 widely traded digital asset, is feeling the pulling of the gravity once, extending its bearish momentum into the second straight day this Sunday. A rally towards $3400 remains in the offing if $3070 holds.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
In his much anticipated speech at the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, Powell affirmed what markets have been suspecting for months. The central bank will likely begin to withdraw its monetary policy support for the economy before the end of the year.