USD/JPY remains quite below 110.00 on USD weakness

USD/JPY prints minute gains on Monday the initial Asian trading hours.

US Dollar Index slips below 93.00 following Fed’s Powell speech.

Lower US Treasury yields augmented the downside for the US dollar.

The USD/JPY pair remains on the higher edge in the Asian session. Despite the weakness in the greenback, USD/JPY manages to trade modestly higher as the Japanese Yen struggles to find demand on the domestic COVID-19 situation.

At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.88, up 0.04 % for the day.

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the performance of the greenback against its six major rivals, trades below 93.00 with 0.42% losses as investors ditched the USD after FOMC Chair Jerome Powell’s comment.

The US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields trade lower at 1.31% with 2.50% losses.

On the other hand, the Japanese Yen remained on a lower track after the general improved risk sentiment.

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan’s (BOJ) policymaker said the outbreak of COVID-19 infections outpacing the expected pace of economic recovery,

As for now, investors wait for the Japanese Retails sales data, US Pending Home sales data to gauge the market sentiment.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY Overview Today last price 109.88 Today Daily Change 0.04 Today Daily Change % 0.04 Today daily open 109.84 Trends Daily SMA20 109.83 Daily SMA50 110.15 Daily SMA100 109.66 Daily SMA200 107.68 Levels Previous Daily High 110.27 Previous Daily Low 109.78 Previous Weekly High 110.27 Previous Weekly Low 109.41 Previous Monthly High 111.66 Previous Monthly Low 109.06 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 109.97 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 110.08 Daily Pivot Point S1 109.66 Daily Pivot Point S2 109.47 Daily Pivot Point S3 109.17 Daily Pivot Point R1 110.14 Daily Pivot Point R2 110.45 Daily Pivot Point R3 110.63



