In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, USD/JPY needs to clear the 108.50 area in order to attempt a move to 108.85 in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The strong 108.50 resistance remains untouched as USD staged a surprisingly rapid retreat from a high of 108.46. The recent strong upward pressure has waned and the current movement is viewed as part of consolidation phase. In other words, USD is expected to trade sideways for today, likely within a 107.80/108.40 range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “USD touched 108.47 yesterday, just a few pips below the 108.50 level that was first highlighted last Thursday (12 Sep, spot at 107.95) before ending the day on a firm note at 108.44 (+0.29%). We highlighted yesterday (18 Sep, spot at 108.10), “the combination of overbought conditions and waning momentum suggests that USD could be close to making a short-term top” and added, “in order to revive the flagging momentum, it has to move and stay above 108.30 by end of today (18 Sep)”. The firm daily closing suggests a break of 108.50 would not be surprising and the focus would then shift to 108.85. On the downside, a break of 107.50 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would suggest USD is not ready to tackle 108.85 just yet”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
