- USD/JPY rises above moving average resistance with psychological support firming at 143.00.
- US President Donald Trump confirms that he had a “very good call with President Xi of China”.
- Trump’s Truth Social post, revealing de-escalation of US-China tensions, has provided relief for the Greenback, lifting USD/JPY.
- Friday’s focus shifts to key economic data from Japan and the highly anticipated US NFP.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is weakening against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday following news of a productive phone call between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. After an approximate 90-minute discussion between the leaders of the two largest economies in the world, Trump reported that he had a “very good phone call with President Xi”.
This de-escalation in geopolitical risk improved overall market sentiment and supported risk-on flows, leading to renewed USD appreciation against the safe-haven Yen.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading above the 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), providing near-term support at 143.60.
Japan Coincident Index and US NFP take spotlight on Friday
For Japan, Friday’s focus turns to the release of the Preliminary Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index figures for April, scheduled at 05:00 GMT. Market expectations are for the Leading Economic Index to print at 104.1, with investors closely monitoring the data for any signals regarding Japan’s current economic performance and future growth outlook.
A rise in Japan’s Leading Index may strengthen the Yen, while a fall could weaken it on concerns of slowing momentum.
Meanwhile, Friday’s US economic agenda includes the release of the highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which offers insight into the health of the US labour market. Analysts expect the report to show that 130,000 new jobs were added in May, a slowdown from the 177,000 jobs added in April, while the unemployment rate is forecast to remain steady at 4.2%.
This release is particularly important as it directly influences Federal Reserve (Fed) policy expectations, which remain a key driver of USD/JPY price action.
USD/JPY recovers above 143.00 with major resistance firming at 144.00
In the short term, USD/JPY remains confined within a tight consolidation range between 142.71 and 143.71.
The lower bound at 142.71 has provided consistent support throughout the week, limiting downside momentum, while the upper bound at 143.71 corresponds with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the September–January rally, acting as firm resistance.
This range has repeatedly served as both support and resistance in recent sessions, establishing it as a key technical zone for near-term directional bias.
The 10-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently positioned near 143.60, reinforces the technical importance of the upper boundary, while the 144.00 psychological level looms just above.
A decisive break above 143.71 would open the door for bullish momentum, potentially targeting the next resistance at 144.37 (the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement level of the January-April decline). Conversely, a break below 142.71 would likely confirm a bearish continuation, exposing psychological support at 142.00 with the October low providing additional support at 141.65.
USD/JPY daily chart
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold bounces from around $3,340 as the mood sours
The bright metal topped $3,400 at the beginning of the day but failed to retain its gains amid an improved sentiment. US President Donald Trump, however, revived the market’s concerns by attacking his former friend, Elon Musk.
Tesla stock down 17% as Musk-Trump breakup worries Wall Street Premium
Tesla (TSLA) stock is facing one of its worst trading sessions in a long time on Thursday. Shared closed above $332 on Wednesday, but at the time of writing late in the afternoon session, TSLA has traded below $274, suffering a 17% sell-off.
AUD/USD battles to retain 0.6500
The AUD/USD pair extended its weekly advance towards 0.6540, but eased alongside Wall Street ahead of the American close. Without macroeconomic data in the way, markets will continue to trade on sentiment during the Asian session.
XRP price accelerates downside risks as futures open interest and volume plunge
Ripple’s (XRP) bulls are struggling to limit downside risks while the broader cryptocurrency market consolidates. The cross-border money transfer token is hovering at around $2.18 after extending losses by 4% from its recent lower high at $2.25.
Japanese Yen remains depressed; upside seems cushioned amid rising BoJ rate hike bets
The Japanese Yen maintains its offered tone through the early European session on Thursday, allowing the USD/JPY pair to stick to gains above the 143.00 mark amid a modest US Dollar uptick. Investors seem convinced that the Bank of Japan will continue raising interest rates amid the broadening inflation in Japan, which led to a fall in Japan's real wages for the fourth consecutive month in April.