- USD/JPY trades at 149.86, up 0.70%, as upbeat earnings from a major US tech company boost market sentiment.
- Hawkish comments from Boston and Philadelphia Fed Presidents suggest a steady rate environment, fueling USD gains.
- Upcoming Tokyo CPI data and Fed Chair Powell’s speech eyed for further direction; DXY advances 0.44% on hawkish Fed remarks.
The US Dollar (USD) recovers some ground against the Japanese Yen (JPY), after posting back-to-back days of losses, as market sentiment turned upbeat on an earnings report of a big tech US company. Nevertheless, US Federal Reserve officials remained hawkish as the waters settled, while economic data from the United States (US) was mixed. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 149.86, gaining 0.70%.
USD/JPY gains 0.70% on Fed’s restrictive stance, despite US mixed data
After an absence of one day, Federal Reserve officials are taking the stance as the Jackson Hole Symposium commences. Recently, Boston Fed President Susan Collins commented the Fed “may be” at a place to hold rates steadily to curb inflation towards its 2% target in a “reasonable amount of time.” She said that more rate hikes are possible, and it’s premature to signal the timing of rate cuts.
Earlier, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker stated the Fed must keep its restrictive stance and added the Fed has probably done enough but must hold rates at the current level. He noted that inflation must fall to pave the way for rate cuts while acknowledging an eventual economic slowdown.
Before Wall Street opened, the US Department of Commerce revealed Durable Goods Orders for July plummeted sharply from 4.4% to -5.2% MoM, exceeding estimates. However, excluding transport orders rose 0.5% MoM, above the consensus and June’s 0.2%. In other data, the US Department of Labor revealed the labor market remains tight, as shown by unemployment claims for the week ending August 19, which rose by 230K, below estimates of 240K and 9K below the previous week.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge of the buck’s value against a basket of currencies, advances 0.44%, up at 103.818, underpinned by US Treasury bond yields climbing on Fed’s Harker words. Hence, the USD/JPY extended its uptrend after bouncing off weekly lows of 144.53, as buyers reclaimed the 145.00 mark.
On the Japanese front, Tokyo’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be revealed on August 25 at around 00:30 GMT, with estimates of circa 2.9% on core CPI readings, which could shed some clues for USD/JPY traders.
On the US front, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech will provide forward guidance regarding the last four months of the year as inflation decelerates.
USD/JPY Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|145.89
|Today Daily Change
|1.05
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|144.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.95
|Daily SMA50
|142.66
|Daily SMA100
|139.6
|Daily SMA200
|136.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|145.89
|Previous Daily Low
|144.54
|Previous Weekly High
|146.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.65
|Previous Monthly High
|144.91
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.24
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|145.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|145.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.74
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142.94
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|145.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|146.44
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
