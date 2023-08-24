Fed's Collins: May be at a place where Fed can hold steady

Boston Federal Reserve President Susan Collins told Yahoo Finance on Thursday that the may be at a place where the Fed can hold the policy rate steady, as reported by Reuters.
Key takeaways
"More Fed rate hikes are possible."
"Rise in long term yields are helpful to Fed objectives."
"Hopeful Fed can bring inflation back to 2% in reasonable amount of time."
"Premature to send clear signal about timing of rate cuts."
"Haven't really seen notable slowdown in growth."
"Mindful about how an easing in inflation would affect policy stance."
"Housing is a big challenge for the economy."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to these comments and was last seen rising 0.45% on a daily basis at 103.82.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0850 as USD preserves strength
EUR/USD recovered to the 1.0850 area following dovish Fed commentary on Thursday but lost its traction. The negative shift seen in risk mood, as reflected by falling US equity indexes, helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD stays deep in red below 1.2650 amid risk aversion
GBP/USD finds it difficult to rebound and trades deep in negative territory below 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The sharp decline seen in Wall Street's main indexes provide a boost to safe-haven USD and weighs heavily on the pair.
Gold clings to modest gains near $1,920 Premium
After falling toward $1,910, Gold price reversed its direction and turned positive on the day near $1,920. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 4.2% and erased a portion of its daily gains on dovish Fed commentary, allowing XAU/USD to cling to modest daily gains.
XRP price poised for recovery on popularity with South Korean traders and SEC lawsuit development
XRP price is likely on track for a 55% price rally with two bullish catalysts. South Korean investors' preference for XRP and the latest developments in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. These two catalysts are likely to push XRP price higher in the short term.
MULN stock rises 68%, but that’s too little, too late for NASDAQ
MULN stock is destined for the pink sheets. The stock needed to achieve a close above $1.00 by the close of the regular session on Tuesday, August 22, and hold that threshold every session through September 5 in order to retain its NASDAQ listing.