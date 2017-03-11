USD/JPY rangebound between 113.00/114.50 – UOB

USD/JPY rangebound between 113.00/114.50 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group sticks to the neutral stance in the pair in the near term, likely to gravitate between 113.00 and the mid-114.00s.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “The major 114.50 resistance remains unchallenged as USD retreated after failing to move clearly above 114.20 (high of 114.21). Indicators are mostly neutral now which suggest consolidation at these higher levels even though the immediate bias is for USD to edge higher to test the top of the expected 113.60/114.30 consolidation range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add as USD traded mostly sideways yesterday. We continue to hold a neutral view and expect this pair to trade sideways within a broad 113.00/114.50 range. The key level to watch is at 114.50 as a break above this strong resistance could lead to a rapid rise. At this stage, there is no ‘early’ indication that a break higher is imminent”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.