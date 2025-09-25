- USD/JPY extends gains for a second day on broad US Dollar strength.
- US GDP was revised higher to 3.8% in Q2, while weekly Jobless Claims fell to 218,000.
- Market focus turns to Friday’s US Core PCE and Tokyo CPI releases.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) loses ground against the US Dollar (USD) on Thursday, with USD/JPY surging to its highest level in seven weeks. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 149.75, up nearly 0.55% on the day, extending its rally for a second straight day after a batch of stronger-than-expected US economic data boosted the Greenback.
According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at a 3.8% annualized pace in Q2, stronger than both the 3.3% preliminary estimate and market expectations of 3.3%, supported by robust consumer spending and a steep fall in imports. The Q2 core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index embedded in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report rose 2.6%, slightly higher than both the previous estimate and market forecasts of 2.5%.
Weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 218,000 for the week ending September 20, below expectations of 235,000 and down from the prior week’s 232,000. Durable Goods Orders were also surprising to the upside, new orders jumped 2.9% in August, beating expectations of 1.5% and rebounding from a revised 2.7% decline in July. Orders excluding defense rose 1.9%, compared with a 2.5% drop in the previous month.
The upbeat data flow reinforces expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may tread cautiously with further easing, limiting prospects for aggressive near-term cuts. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, market pricing for an October rate cut slips to 85% following the releases, down from around 94% before the data.
On the Japanese side, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) published minutes of its July 30-31 meeting earlier Thursday. Policymakers reaffirmed the overnight call rate target around 0.5% and continued gradual JGB purchase reductions, in line with June’s plan. Members acknowledged that the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has been running around 3.0-3.5% and that services inflation remains sticky due to rising personnel costs. A few policymakers argued that the central bank should be ready to discuss the timing of future rate hikes if price pressures persist.
Looking ahead, market focus shifts to Friday’s release of the US Core PCE Price Index, which will provide fresh clues on the policy outlook. In Japan, the Tokyo CPI for September is also due on Friday and will be closely watched for signals on underlying inflation trends and the BoJ’s next policy steps.
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.53%
|0.75%
|0.61%
|0.23%
|0.52%
|0.65%
|0.66%
|EUR
|-0.53%
|0.20%
|0.07%
|-0.31%
|0.04%
|0.11%
|0.13%
|GBP
|-0.75%
|-0.20%
|-0.10%
|-0.51%
|-0.22%
|-0.07%
|-0.04%
|JPY
|-0.61%
|-0.07%
|0.10%
|-0.40%
|-0.11%
|0.19%
|0.05%
|CAD
|-0.23%
|0.31%
|0.51%
|0.40%
|0.33%
|0.43%
|0.47%
|AUD
|-0.52%
|-0.04%
|0.22%
|0.11%
|-0.33%
|0.42%
|0.13%
|NZD
|-0.65%
|-0.11%
|0.07%
|-0.19%
|-0.43%
|-0.42%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|-0.66%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.05%
|-0.47%
|-0.13%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1670
EUR/USD maintains its bearish tone unchanged following the closing bell in Europe on Thursday, hovering around the area of two-week lows around 1.1670. The continuation of the downtrend in the pair comes in response to the persistent buying pressure on the US Dollar, reinforced by solid results from US data releases and mixed remarks from Fed officials.
GBP/USD flirts with four-week lows near 1.3350
GBP/USD loses further traction and recedes to the 1.3350 region on Thursday, challenging multi-week troughs. The strong Greenback weighs on the British Pound and the rest of its risk-linked peers as investors continue to assess strong US data and remarks from Fed rate setters.
Gold regains traction around $3,740
Gold now manages to regain some balance and advances modestly, revisiting the $3,740 region per troy ounce on Thursday, weighed down by the firm tone in the Greenback and rising US yields across the board. The risk-averse market environment and rising geopolitical tensions, however, should limit the yellow metal’s downside potential.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline amid weakening technical outlook
Bitcoin edges lower toward the $110,000 level, dragged by declining retail interest. Ethereum falls to $4,000, extending the sharp correction seen since the beginning of the week. XRP defends the 100-day EMA short-term support, but risks remain tilted to the downside.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.