USD/JPY pushes lower toward 106 ahead of ADP data

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/JPY trades at fresh multi-week lows near 106.10.
  • Major European equity indexes trade mixed amid cautious market mood.
  • US Dollar Index rises for third straight day ahead of ADP data.

After spending the majority of the day moving sideways near 106.30, the USD/JPY pair lost its traction and touched its lowest level since March 17th at 106.09. As of writing, the pair was down 0.43% on a daily basis at 106.13.

Risk rally softens on Wednesday

Despite the fact that major economies continue to announce measures to ease coronavirus-related lockdowns, the market sentiment remains mixed on Wednesday as investors remain sceptical about a sharp recovery. Germany's DAX 30 and the Euro Stoxx 50 indexes are posting modest losses on the day while the UK's FTSE 100 Index is gaining 0.5% to reflect the cautious mood, which helps the JPY find demand as a safe-haven.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index is clinging to small daily gains near the 100 mark to help USD/JPY limits its losses for the time being. Later in the session, the ADP Employment Change data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.

Previewing the data, "ADP, America's largest payroll provider, releases its labor figures on Wednesday, with over 20 million job losses expected," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam. "It serves as a hint toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls."

Technical levels to watch for

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 106.12
Today Daily Change -0.45
Today Daily Change % -0.42
Today daily open 106.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.5
Daily SMA50 107.79
Daily SMA100 108.68
Daily SMA200 108.27
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 106.9
Previous Daily Low 106.42
Previous Weekly High 107.62
Previous Weekly Low 106.36
Previous Monthly High 109.38
Previous Monthly Low 106.36
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 106.6
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 106.71
Daily Pivot Point S1 106.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.88
Daily Pivot Point R1 106.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 107.1
Daily Pivot Point R3 107.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

