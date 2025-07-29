 USD/JPY pulls back from 148.75 highs with Fed and BoJ in the spotlight

- The US Dollar trims gains against the Yen on Tuesday but remains supported near multi-month highs.
- Trade deals, strong US data, and dwindling hopes of Fed cuts have boosted the USD over the last few days.
- A "dovish hold" by the BoJ might increase pressure on the Yen on Wednesday.
The US Dollar is struggling to extend gains after a three-day rally against the Japanese Yen. The pair has been capped at 140.75 on Tuesday, a few pips short of the multi-month highs, at 149.15, as investors turn their view to the BoJ and the Fed monetary policy decisions, due on Wednesday.
Investors are awaiting the US JOLTS Job Openings and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence to confirm whether employment and consumption endorse the US economic resilience rhetoric. U.S. dollar moves, however, are likely to remain limited as investors await Wednesday’s US GDP data and the Fed decision.
A strong GDP is likely to endorse the Fed's cautious stance
The US economy is expected to have featured a strong rebound in the second quarter of the year, supported by buoyant consumption figures. The GDP is seen growing at a 2.5% annualised pace, after a 0.5% contraction in the previous quarter.
These figures are expected to endorse the Federal Reserve’s cautious monetary policy stance a few hours ahead of July’s decision. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark interest rate at the current 4.25%-4.50% range, but further evidence of a strong economic momentum will give the bank more leeway to wait for the impact of tariffs before cutting interest rates further.
The BoJ is in a different context, diverse bank officials have reiterated their commitment to keep tightening their monetary policy, but the bank is not expected to hike rates again before assessing the real impact of US tariffs on the Japanese economy. A dovish message on Wednesday might disappoint investors and increase Yen weakness.
Economic Indicator
Fed Monetary Policy Statement
Following the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate decision, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) releases its statement regarding monetary policy. The statement may influence the volatility of the US Dollar (USD) and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. A hawkish view is considered bullish for USD, whereas a dovish view is considered negative or bearish.Read more.
Next release: Wed Jul 30, 2025 18:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Next release: Thu Jul 31, 2025 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 0.5%
Previous: 0.5%
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks below 1.1500 after upbeat US data
EUR/USD extends its daily slide toward 1.1450 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from the upbeat second-quarter GDP and ADP Employment Change data, forcing the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD drops to fresh two-month low below 1.3300
GBP/USD comes under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day and trades at its weakest level since May, below 1.3300. The broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength on robust GDP and private sector employment data weighs heavily on the pair as focus shifts to the Fed decision.
Gold tests $3,300 as US yields rise ahead of Fed
Following the subdued action seen in the first half of the day, Gold turns south and trades near $3,300. Rising US Treasury bond yields following the strong US data releases cause XAU/USD to push lower. The Fed is widely anticipated to keep policy settings unchanged later in the day.
Federal Reserve set to leave interest rates unchanged at July meeting
Market participants widely anticipate the US central bank will leave policy settings unchanged for the fifth consecutive meeting after cutting the interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to the 4.25%-4.50% range last December.
Is the Fed behind the curve?
Fed is under increasing scrutiny about its decision to delay rate cuts. Ongoing tariff uncertainty and resilient economy support Fed’s case for pause. But Fed may have left it too late amid some cracks in labour market.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.