USD/JPY probes 108.00 following the latest risk reset

- USD/JPY benefits from the latest risk recovery, extends the previous day’s gains.
- News concerning the coronavirus medicine remdesivir recently fuelled market optimism.
- US President Trump’s push to re-start the economy also challenges the pandemic fears.
- China’s GDP, Japanese Industrial Production decorate the Asian economic calendar.
While extending its recovery moves from 107.60, USD/JPY flashes 108.00 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The pair recently benefited from the market’s risk-on due to the update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure as well as US President Donald Trump’s push for the economic re-start.
The clinical trials concerning the Gilead Science’s remdesivir have been promising off-late. “Gilead shares jumped by 9% after STAT news reported that a Chicago hospital is treating coronavirus patients with Remdesivir in a trial were recovering rapidly from severe symptoms,” said CNBC.
Following the news, S&P ETF surged 2.0% and the risk-on sentiment gained an additional boost from US President Donald Trump’s speech giving details of how the economy will be re-opened after the virus-led lockdowns. Also positive to the markets are the Republican leader’s expectations that the death toll will be fewer. It should also be noted that Reuters’ tally marked the single biggest daily increase in the US death numbers the previous day.
On Thursday, markets suffered from the coronavirus crisis as New York announced extended lockdown and Japan called for a national emergency. Also contributing to the risk-off were downbeat comments from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) citing no growth in Asia-Pacific for the first time in 60 years.
Although the current risk-on sentiment is likely to keep the USD/JPY on the front foot, traders will remain cautious ahead of the key China GDP data for the first quarter (Q1). The figures will be the key as markets will evaluate the epidemic’s impact on the world’s second-larger economy. Also crucial will be Japan’s Industrial Production data as well as any updates concerning the cure of the pandemic and/or virus outbreak.
Technical analysis
A sustained break of the three-week-old falling trend line pushes the USD/JPY pair towards a 200-day SMA level, currently near 108.35 while sellers will look for entry below the resistance-turned-support line figures of 107.60.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.50
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|107.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.9
|Daily SMA50
|108.64
|Daily SMA100
|108.93
|Daily SMA200
|108.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.87
|Previous Daily Low
|106.93
|Previous Weekly High
|109.38
|Previous Weekly Low
|108.21
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.96
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.02
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.36
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.84
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY probes 108.00 following the latest risk reset
While extending its recovery moves from 107.60, USD/JPY flashes 108.00 during the pre-Tokyo Asian session on Friday. The pair recently benefited from the market’s risk-on due to the update on the coronavirus (COVID-19) cure.
AUD/USD extends recovery beyond 0.6350 ahead of China data dump
AUD/USD cheers the success of Gilead’s remdesivir clinical trials while rising to 0.6365, up 0.60% on a day, during the early Friday morning in Asia. China's data, mainly the GDP, will be the key to watch while virus updates could keep markets entertained.
China GDP Preview: The projected market reaction is straightforward
China's first-quarter GDP figures are expected to show a contraction of 6%. Better figures may boost markets and weigh on the dollar while weaker statistics could trigger a sell-off and gains for the greenback.
Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength
Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status amid greenback strength. Trump pushes for phased economic re-start despite extended lockdown in New York, rising virus fatalities. US data continues to spread disappointment.
WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline
Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.