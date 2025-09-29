USD/JPY Price Forecast: Slides to near 148.60 as Yen’s safe-haven demand improves

USD/JPY falls further to near 148.60 as the Japanese Yen outperforms amid weakness in the US Dollar.

The US Dollar faces pressure amid mounting US government shutdown risks.

Investors await the key US data and the BoJ Summary of Opinions.

The USD/JPY pair extends its correction to near 148.60 during the European trading session on Monday, which it started on Friday after failing to gain further above the psychological level of 150.00.

The pair falls sharply as growing risks of the United States (US) government shutdown have weighed heavily on the US Dollar (USD), a scenario that has simultaneously increased the safe-haven demand of the Japanese Yen (JPY).

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.

US government shutdown risks have increased as Democrats deny supporting Republicans over approving the short-term funding bill in the House of Senate.

Meanwhile, investors await a slew of US official labor market and Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data releases this week. Market participants will pay close attention to employment data to get cues about the current status of the job market. This month, the Federal Reserve (Fed) started unwinding monetary policy restrictiveness to support deteriorating labor market conditions.

In Japan, investors will focus on the Bank of Japan (BoJ) Summary of Opinions (SOP), which will be published on Tuesday.

USD/JPY trades inside the Ascending Triangle formation, which indicates indecisiveness among investors. The horizontal resistance of the above-mentioned chart pattern is placed from the March 28 high around 151.20, while the upward-sloping border is plotted from the April 22 low of 139.90.

The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) trades flat around 148.10, indicating a sideways trend.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) falls back inside the 40.00-60.00 range after failing to sustain above 60.00, suggesting that consolidated performance is expected in the near term.

The pair would see more upside to near the February 19 high of 152.30 and the February 13 high of 154.68 if it breaks above the March 28 high of 151.20.

On the flip side, a reversal move by the pair below the September 17 low of 145.50 would pave the way for more downside towards the July 7 low at 144.22, followed by the July 3 low of 143.45.

