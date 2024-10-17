USD/JPY Price Forecast: Short-term uptrend seems to be running out of steam

- USD/JPY is in a short-term uptrend but it appears to be losing momentum.
- The pair could still go higher but downside risks have increased.
USD/JPY continues making higher highs and higher lows as it extends its short-term uptrend towards the underside of the major trendline in the 151.00s.
Bullish momentum has eased off, however, suggesting bulls could be running out of steam, and although the uptrend is intact there exists an increased risk of a pull back developing.
USD/JPY 4-hour Chart
A break above 149.98 (October 14 high) would confirm a further extension to the next target at 151.09 (200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) (not shown)). A break above that would indicate a move up to the major trendline in the 151.80s.
Momentum, as measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum indicator has dropped off considerably at the last peak – a further sign of underlying weakness.
If a correction evolves, support lies at 148.27 (October 10 low) or 147.23 (September 2 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.0850, as ECB rate decision looms
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles, despite a steady US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment, as ECB rate cut bets remain a drag on the Euro. ECB policy announcements and President Lagarde's presser eyed.
GBP/USD clings to gains below 1.3000
GBP/USD retreats from recent tops and breaks below the key 1.3000 support on on the back of the intense move higher in the US Dollar following the release of upbeat US data releases and the ECB's rate cut.
Gold remains bid around the $2,680 region
Prices of Gold advance for the third consecutive session and trade near recent all-time highs around the $2,680 mark per ounce troy despite the incessant rise in the Greenback and the corrective uptick in US yields.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin dominance hits highest level since 2021, BTC and Ethereum steady while XRP gains
Bitcoin dominance climbs to 58.85% on Thursday, the highest level since April 2021. BTC and Ethereum hold steady above $67,000 and $2,600, key price levels for the top two cryptocurrencies. XRP gains on Thursday and trades above $0.5500.
Retail Sales post broad advance in September
Despite worries about the financial health of the consumer and potential weakening in the labor market, U.S. retailers had a solid month in September. Control group sales rose more than twice the expected amount, pointing to stronger Q3 consumer spending.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.