USD/JPY Price Analysis: US dollar struggles vs. Japanese yen as bears approach the 107.00 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is easing from March’s tops while breaking below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 107.00 figure. 
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
USD/JPY is pulling back down from the March’s tops as the spot broke below the 200 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is trading below the main SMAS suggesting a bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below the 107.00 figure can lead to further declines towards the 105.00 and 103.00 levels. Resistance can be seen near the 108.80, 110.00 and 111.00 price levels. 
 
 
Resistance: 108.80, 110.00, 111.00 
Support: 107.00, 105.00 103.00
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 107.3
Today Daily Change -0.27
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 107.57
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.7
Daily SMA50 108.87
Daily SMA100 109
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.73
Previous Daily Low 107.46
Previous Weekly High 111.72
Previous Weekly Low 107.76
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 107.11
Daily Pivot Point S2 106.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 105.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.19
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.65

 

 

