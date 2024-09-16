USD/JPY Price Analysis: Tests 14-month lows; next support at 140.00

- USD/JPY extends its losing streak within a descending channel, suggesting a confirmed bearish bias.
- The momentum indicator 14-day RSI suggests an oversold situation and a potential for an upward correction soon.
- The pair tests the 14-month low at 140.25, followed by the lower boundary of the channel at the 138.50 level.
USD/JPY continues to decline for the fifth consecutive day, trading around 140.30 during the Asian session on Monday. An analysis of the daily chart showed the USD/JPY pair moves downward within a descending channel, indicating a confirmed bearish bias.
Additionally, the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is lower than the 21-day EMA, indicating a downward momentum in the asset's price. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is positioned below the 30 level, suggesting an oversold situation for the USD/JPY pair and a potential for an upward correction soon.
In terms of support, the USD/JPY pair is testing 140.25, which is the lowest level since July 2023, followed by the psychological level of 140.00. A successful breach below this level could reinforce the bearish bias and put pressure on the pair to test the lower boundary of the descending channel at the level of 138.50.
On the upside, the USD/JPY pair might first encounter a barrier at the nine-day EMA around 142.19, followed by the 21-day EMA at 144.04 level. A break above these EMAs might weaken the bearish sentiment and push the pair to test the upper boundary of the descending channel at the 145.50 level.
USD/JPY: Daily Chart
Japanese Yen PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.21%
|-0.25%
|-0.41%
|-0.16%
|-0.33%
|-0.22%
|-0.19%
|EUR
|0.21%
|-0.10%
|-0.23%
|0.01%
|-0.18%
|-0.07%
|-0.03%
|GBP
|0.25%
|0.10%
|-0.22%
|0.10%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|0.08%
|JPY
|0.41%
|0.23%
|0.22%
|0.25%
|0.13%
|0.20%
|0.15%
|CAD
|0.16%
|-0.01%
|-0.10%
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.06%
|-0.14%
|AUD
|0.33%
|0.18%
|0.09%
|-0.13%
|0.25%
|0.12%
|0.14%
|NZD
|0.22%
|0.07%
|-0.04%
|-0.20%
|0.06%
|-0.12%
|0.04%
|CHF
|0.19%
|0.03%
|-0.08%
|-0.15%
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
