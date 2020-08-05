USD/JPY Price Analysis: Struggles near weekly lows, just above mid-105.00s post-ADP report

- USD/JPY stages a modest intraday bounce of around 25 pips from 200-hour SMA.
- The uptick runs out of the steam near a three-day-old descending trend-line.
- Disappointing ADP report failed to impress bulls and capped any further gains.
The USD/JPY pair found some support near 200-hour SMA and staged a modest intraday bounce of around 25 pips from mid-105.00s, or weekly lows set earlier this Wednesday.
The uptick lacked any strong follow-through and quickly ran out of steam just ahead of a three-day-old descending trend-line resistance amid sustained USD selling. The USD remained depressed following the release of the disappointing ADP report, which showed private-sector employment in the US increased by only 167K as against consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 1500K.
The pair has now retreated back closer to the lower end of its daily trading range. Some follow-through weakness below mid-105.00s will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for further intraday slide. The pair might then accelerate the fall back towards challenging the key 105.00 psychological mark with some intermediate support near the 105.30-25 region.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again started drifting into the bearish territory on hourly charts. The set-up remains firmly in favour of bearish trades and supports prospects for an eventual breakthrough the mentioned support.
On the flip side, bulls are likely to wait for a sustained strength beyond the trend-line resistance, currently near the 105.90 region, before positioning for any further appreciating move. The pair might then witness a fresh bout of the short-covering move and accelerate the momentum back towards weekly tops, just ahead of mid-106.00s.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|105.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.45
|Daily SMA50
|107.14
|Daily SMA100
|107.53
|Daily SMA200
|108.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.2
|Previous Daily Low
|105.64
|Previous Weekly High
|106.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.19
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.85
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.3
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.62
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.19 amid mixed US data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.19, extending its gains after ADP's private-sector report badly misses expectations with an increase of only 167,000 jobs in July. The greenback had already been falling with yields. The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat with 58.1.
XAU/USD bulls unstoppable, renews life-time highs near $2040
With ‘buy the dips’ emerging as the main underlying theme behind the gold price action so far this week, the bulls flex their muscles further to record fresh all-time highs near $2040.
GBP/USD trades well above 1.31 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing towards this month high at 1.3169, recovering as the dollar retreats. The UK government is under scrutiny for its management of the virus crisis. US Services PMIs are eyed. The ADP NFP missed with 167K.
ETH/BTC on retreat, BTC recovery gains traction
ETH/BTC has topped at $0.03528 on Tuesday and retreated to $0.03448 by the time of writing. The cross has lost about 1% since the start of the day. The RSI on a daily chart reversed to the downside, signaling that the price is ready for a correction from overbought territory.
WTI hits fresh two-week highs near $42.50 ahead of EIA data
WTI (futures on Nymex) extends its winning-streak into the third straight day on Wednesday, as the bulls challenge the July high of $42.51.