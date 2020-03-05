USD/JPY Price Analysis: Reverses lower from 5-day MA

- USD/JPY is feeling the pull of gravity, possibly tracking losses in the US equity index futures.
- The spot has breached key trendline support in favor of the bears.
USD/JPY faced rejection at the 5-day average resistance at 107.66 in early Asia and is currently trading in the red at session lows near 107.30.
The anti-risk yen is drawing bids, possibly tracking the decline in the US index futures. The S&P 500 futures are currently reporting a 0.6% drop.
Also, the dollar side of the story has turned bearish this week due to the Federal Reserve's 50 basis point rate cut.
Violates rising trendline
The spot is currently trading just below the hourly chart ascending trendline support at 107.36.
A breakdown has validated the bearish or the below-50 reading on the 14-hour relative strength index and has opened the doors for a re-test of Tuesday's low of 106.85.
The outlook would turn bullish if the spot finds acceptance above the overnight high of 107.74. That will likely bring in additional gains toward 108.00.
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|107.51
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.79
|Daily SMA50
|109.48
|Daily SMA100
|109.19
|Daily SMA200
|108.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.69
|Previous Daily Low
|106.85
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|107.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|107.17
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|107.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.51
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.85
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|108.19
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
