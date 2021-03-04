USD/JPY Price Analysis: Refreshes multi-month tops ahead of Powell, eyeing mid-107.00s

- USD/JPY continued scaling higher on Thursday and shot to near seven-month tops.
- The momentum confirmed a fresh bullish breakout through an ascending channel.
- Slightly overbought RSI on the daily chart warrants some caution for bullish traders.
The USD/JPY pair maintained its strong bid tone through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the 107.35 region, or the highest level since July 2020.
Sustained US dollar buying, despite a softer tone surrounding the US Treasury bond yields, was seen as one of the key factors driving the USD/JPY pair higher. Bulls seemed rather unaffected by a modest pullback in the equity markets, which tends to underpin demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen.
From a technical perspective, the momentum pushed the USD/JPY pair beyond a resistance marked by the top boundary of an over two-month-old ascending channel. This might be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and might have already set the stage for an extension of the ongoing positive move.
That said, RSI (14) on the daily chart has moved above the 70 mark and points to slightly overbought conditions. This, in turn, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later during the North American session.
Nevertheless, the USD/JPY pair seems poised to prolong the strong momentum further beyond the 107.60 congestion zone and aim to reclaim the 108.00 round-figure mark for the first time since July 2020.
On the flip side, any pullback might now find some support near the trend-channel resistance breakpoint ahead of the 107.00 mark. Further weakness might be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 106.70-65 horizontal zone, which should now act as a strong base for the USD/JPY pair.
Only a sustained break below will negate the near-term constructive outlook. The USD/JPY pair might then accelerate the corrective slide towards the 106.00 mark en-route the 105.50 confluence support, comprising of the very important 200-day SMA and the lower boundary of the mentioned channel.
USD/JPY daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.38
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|106.98
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.64
|Daily SMA50
|104.55
|Daily SMA100
|104.45
|Daily SMA200
|105.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.16
|Previous Daily Low
|106.68
|Previous Weekly High
|106.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|104.92
|Previous Monthly High
|106.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|106.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.41
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
