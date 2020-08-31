USD/JPY Price Analysis: Recovers from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement amid risk on mood

- USD/JPY picks up bids following its latest U-turn from 105.29.
- A monthly resistance line, previous support, joined bearish MACD to question the bulls.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside restricts immediate declines.
USD/JPY rises to 105.61, up 0.25% on a day, during the pre-European session trading on Monday. The yen pair recently picked bids as market sentiment turned positive amid coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes. Also, receding uncertainty surrounding Japan’s leadership after PM Shinzo Abe further propels the risk-on mood.
While portraying the same, the S&P 500 Futures refresh record high above 3,500 whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific are led by over 1.9% gains of Japan’s Nikkei 225.
As a result, the quote extends its Friday’s bounce off the key Fibonacci retracement support to challenge the previous support line, at 105.67 now.
However, bearish MACD and multiple failures to cross the same support-turned-into-resistance question the optimists.
Even if the pair manages to cross 105.67 resistance, a confluence of 100 and 200-bar SMA level near 106.10 acts as the key upside filter.
Alternatively, a downside break of 105.27, comprising 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, needs validation from the monthly low of 105.10 to target 104.80 and late-July low near 104.20.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.58
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|105.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|106.05
|Daily SMA50
|106.52
|Daily SMA100
|106.99
|Daily SMA200
|107.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.95
|Previous Daily Low
|105.2
|Previous Weekly High
|106.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.2
|Previous Monthly High
|108.16
|Previous Monthly Low
|104.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|104.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.99
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.22
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German Prelim CPI
EUR/USD faces rejection at 1.1930 despite risk-on in Asian equities. Record bullish positioning makes the EUR vulnerable to sudden pullbacks. An above-forecast Germany preliminary CPI number is needed to restore the recent uptrend.
GBP/USD wavers near the yearly high above 1.3350 amid Brexit/tax hike woes
GBP/USD bulls struggle for a clear direction around 1.3350, after rising to the highest since December 2019. Broad US dollar weakness can be attributed to the pair’s run-up to 1.3368. The UK Summer Bank Holiday joins downbeat Brexit and tax hike concerns capping the further upside.
Gold: Eyes next two barriers after $1976 resistance tested
Gold (XAU/USD) tested the critical $1976 resistance while hovering near the highest levels in two weeks on Monday. The dovish Fed narrative, which implied that a period of low-interest rates would extend, continues to benefit the non-yielding gold.
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018
Asian stocks rise to the highest level since March 2018. Asian stocks jumped to 29-month highs on Monday, extending the preceding week's 2.8% rally. According to Reuters, the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5% to reach its highest since March 2018.
WTI: Multiple Doji on D1 suggests traders’ indecision above $43.00
The energy benchmark flashed Doji candlestick formation on Friday, suggesting the reversal of the previous day’s declines, but couldn’t justify the moves amid sluggish MACD. February month’s low becomes the key upside barrier.