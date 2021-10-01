USD/JPY Price Analysis: Overbought RSI onset corrective pullback toward 111.00

NEWS | | By Rekha Chauhan
  • USD/JPY records fresh daily losses on Friday in the European session.
  • The pair records a second straight day fall composed of more than 100-pips.
  • Momentum oscillators hold onto the overbought zone and  hint more downside for the pair.

USD/JPY extend the previous session’s declines on the last trading day of the week. The pair opened near the 111.50 mark albeit fizzled out rather quickly in the early European trading hour. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 111.12, down 0.14% so far.

USD/JPY daily chart

Technically speaking, the USD/JPY pair has been riding higher since September 22 and peaked at the yearly highs at 112.08. The bulls look exhausted now and lookout for some immediate support around 111.00-111.20. Now, if the price took a further dip, it would end up with a deeper correction. Having said that, the first downside target could be found at Tuesday’s low of 110.93.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator trades in the overbought zone . Any downtick in the MACD could put the 110.70 horizontal support  zone back into action. Next, the USD/JPY bears would attempt to retest the low made on September 24 at 110.25 as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) trades near 65.

USD/JPY monthly chart

Alternatively, the formation of a doji candlestick suggests indecisiveness among traders. If the price ticks above the 111.50 mark then the possibility of meeting yesterday's high at 112.08 couldn’t be negated. Furthermore, USD/JPY bulls would march to December, 2018high at 113.78.

USD/JPY additional levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.24
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 111.29
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 110.18
Daily SMA50 110
Daily SMA100 109.98
Daily SMA200 108.42
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.08
Previous Daily Low 111.24
Previous Weekly High 110.79
Previous Weekly Low 109.12
Previous Monthly High 112.08
Previous Monthly Low 109.11
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.56
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.76
Daily Pivot Point S1 110.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 110.7
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.15
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.83
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.38
Daily Pivot Point R3 112.67

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

