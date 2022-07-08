- The USD/JPY has been trading in a choppy 100 pip range for the last five days.
- The major seesawed spurred by the assassination of Japan’s ex-PM Abe and upbeat US economic data.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Range-bound, but the RSI’s aiming lower and USD/JPY uptrend overextended, might pave the way for further downside.
USD/JPY is subdued as the North American session winds down, consolidating in the 135.00-136.00 range amidst the lack of a catalyst that could trigger an upward/downward break of the previously-mentioned area after news of the assassination of the Japanese ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The USD/JPY began the last day of the week trading around 136.00, followed by an aggressive fall toward 135.32 on the breaking news of the attack on Shinzo Abe. However, favorable US employment data lifted the major towards the weekly high around 136.56 before retreating toward current levels. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 136.04.
USD/JPY Daily chart
The USD/JPY daily chart illustrates that the price is overextended and the uptrend has lost steam. However, USDJPY sellers’ failure to break below the 20-day EMA at 135.35 has exposed the pair to some upside pressure, but the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) at 41.89 begins to aim downwards, meaning that a pullback might be on the cards.
That said, the USD/JPY first support would be136.00. Break below will expose the 20-day EMA, followed by the June 23 daily low at 134.26, followed by 50-day EMA at 131.95.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.04
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|131.86
|Daily SMA100
|126.54
|Daily SMA200
|120.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.22
|Previous Daily Low
|135.55
|Previous Weekly High
|137
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.52
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.96
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|135.81
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.26
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|136.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
