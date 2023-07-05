USD/JPY Price Analysis: Grinds near 144.50 within weekly triangle, depicts cautious mood

- USD/JPY struggles within weekly trading range near YTD high amid sluggish sentiment.
- Cautious mood ahead of Fed Minutes, Japan intervention fears and recession woes prod sentiment.
- Downbeat RSI suggests Yen pair’s gradual grinding towards the south but 200-HMA appears the key support.
- Bulls have a bumpy road towards the north to travel even if they cross 144.65 immediate hurdle.
USD/JPY aptly portrays the market’s indecision around mid-144.00s as traders await the week’s key catalysts amid early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair seesaws within a symmetrical triangle comprising multiple levels marked since June 30.
Among the headline catalysts, the US-China tussles, recession woes and Japan’s market intervention gain major attention. Additionally, amplifying the cautious mood is the wait for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes for the June meeting.
Also read: USD/JPY consolidates in a range around mid-144.00s, just below YTD peak
With this, the USD/JPY pair remains sidelined within the weekly triangle, currently between 144.65 and 144.30.
However, the downward-sloping RSI (14) line suggests that the buyers are running out of steam as they repeatedly failed to refresh the Year-To-Date (YTD) high in the last one week.
As a result, the Yen pair is likely to break the 144.30 support and can please the bears.
Though, an upward-sloping trend line from June 20 and the 200-Hour Moving Average (HMA), respectively near 144.20 and 144.10, quickly followed by the 144.00 round figure, can challenge the USD/JPY bears before giving them control.
On the contrary, an upside break of the 144.65 hurdle will need validation from a horizontal area comprising the recent multi-month peak and October 2022 low of near 145.10.
Following that, September 2022 high of near 145.95 and the late October top surrounding 148.85 can challenge the USD/JPY bulls.
USD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.53
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|144.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.15
|Daily SMA50
|139.22
|Daily SMA100
|136.51
|Daily SMA200
|137.23
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.71
|Previous Daily Low
|144.21
|Previous Weekly High
|145.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|142.94
|Previous Monthly High
|145.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.43
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.4
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|144.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|144.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|143.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|143.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
