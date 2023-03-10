USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eyes more upside above 137.00 as BoJ continues ultra-loose policy

- USD/JPY has turned sideways around 136.65 as investors await US NFP for further guidance.
- BoJ Kuroda continued expansionary monetary policy as the domestic demand and wages have failed to spur inflation.
- The RSI (14) is gathering strength for shifting into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying a volatility contraction around 136.65 after sheer volatility inspired by the continuation of an ultra-easy monetary policy by the Bank of Japan (BoJ). BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda continued expansionary monetary policy as the domestic demand and wages have failed to spurt inflation in the Japanese economy.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is gathering strength in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 105.35. The USD Index has been extremely quiet as investors are awaiting the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. S&P500 futures are continuously accelerating losses as fears of aggressive interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are skyrocketing.
Meanwhile, the demand for US government bonds is soaring, which has trimmed the 10-year US Treasury yields further below 3.82%.
On an hourly scale, USD/JPY has rebounded firmly from the upward-sloping trendline plotted from March 06 low at 135.37. The asset has extended its recovery above the critical resistance of 136.45, which has turned into support for the US Dollar bulls.
The recovery move in the USD/JPY looks full of strength as the asset has scaled above the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 136.40 and 136.55 respectively.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is making efforts in shifting into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same will trigger the upside momentum.
Going forward, a break above the intraday high at 137.00 will drive the asset toward March 08 high at 137.90 followed by November 28 high at 139.43.
Alternatively, a downside move below the intraday low at 135.82 will drag the asset toward March 01 low at 135.26. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset to February 24 low at 134.06.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.64
|Today Daily Change
|0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|0.39
|Today daily open
|136.11
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.08
|Daily SMA50
|132.33
|Daily SMA100
|136.11
|Daily SMA200
|137.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.44
|Previous Daily Low
|135.94
|Previous Weekly High
|137.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.26
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.51
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|134.06
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report. There are five different scenarios for the NFP report due out on March 10 at 13:30 GMT. Investors are at the edge of their seats.