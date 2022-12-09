- A breakdown of the H&S formation has triggered a bearish reversal.
- The 200-EMA has acted as a major barricade for the US Dollar.
- A slippage inside the bearish range by the RSI (14) has activated bearish momentum.
The USD/JPY pair has witnessed a steep fall in Tokyo and has surrendered the round-level support of 139.00. The asset has sensed immense pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is witnessing an intense sell-off. A sheer recovery in investors’ risk appetite has faded safe-haven’s appeal.
S&P500 futures have recovered losses recorded in the early Tokyo session as uncertainty over Federal Reserve (Fed)’s policy outlook has lost its traction. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have corrected to near 3.46% as a deceleration in the rate hike pace by the Fed looks imminent.
On an hourly scale, the major has delivered a breakdown of the Head and Shoulder chart pattern that signals a bearish reversal. A slippage below the neckline plotted from December 6 low at 135.96 has weighed on the US Dollar. Apart from that, the asset has been failing in holding itself above the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 137.10, which indicates strength in the Japanese yen.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which signifies that a bearish momentum has been triggered.
For further downside, the asset needs to drop below Friday’s low at 135.77, which will drag the pair toward the round-level support at 135.00, followed by December 5 low at 134.13.
Alternatively, a break above the 200-EMA around 137.00 will drive the asset towards Wednesday’s high at 137.86. A break above the latter will expose the pair for more upside toward November 25 high at 139.60.
USD/JPY hourly chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.78
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|136.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.51
|Daily SMA50
|143.51
|Daily SMA100
|141.09
|Daily SMA200
|134.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.25
|Previous Daily Low
|136.25
|Previous Weekly High
|139.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.62
|Previous Monthly High
|148.82
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.72
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|137.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.2
