USD/JPY Price Analysis: Eases from 50% Fibo but buyers stay hopeful above 132.00

- USD/JPY retreats from one-month high to snap two-day uptrend.
- RSI pullback from overbought territory favors the Yen pair’s U-turn.
- Bullish MACD signals, sustained trading beyond the previous key resistance, 200-SMA favor bulls.
USD/JPY grinds near intraday low during the first loss-making day in three, mildly offered near 132.30 heading into Tuesday’s European session.
In doing so, the Yen pair takes clues from the RSI (14) to retreat from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s moves between the last December and January 2023. Even so, the quote remains on the bull’s radar as it keeps the previous week’s upside break of the key hurdles, now supports.
That said, the RSI retreat from the overbought territory and hence consolidation of the latest run-up appears logical. However, the bullish MACD signals and the successful trading beyond the resistance-turned-support levels seem to favor the Yen pair buyers.
The 200-SMA level surrounding 130.80 appears to be the immediate support for the USD/JPY bears to watch ahead of the 130.00 psychological magnet.
Following that, the previous resistance line from mid-December 2022, near 129.40 at the latest, could act as the last defense of the USD/JPY bulls.
On the contrary, a clear upside break of the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 132.75 could propel the USD/JPY towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden level of 134.05.
Even if the Yen pair remains firmer past 134.05, January’s top close to 134.80 may challenge the upside momentum.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.34
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26%
|Today daily open
|132.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.9
|Daily SMA50
|132.69
|Daily SMA100
|138.68
|Daily SMA200
|136.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.91
|Previous Daily Low
|131.18
|Previous Weekly High
|131.2
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.08
|Previous Monthly High
|134.78
|Previous Monthly Low
|127.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.57
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
