USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar retreating from 10-month highs, trades below 112.00 figure vs. yen

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/JPY is retreating down after a volatile week. 
  • The consolidation might see USD/JPY trade sideways below the 112.00 figure.
 

USD/JPY daily chart

 
Dollar/Yen broke above an ascending channel while above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). The spot is correcting down after two consecutive days of above-average intraday rallies.
 

USD/JPY four-hour chart

 
USD/JPY is starting to correct down after an unusual spike to the upside in the last two days. The market is seen going sideways below the 112.00 figure and potentially accelerate down below the 1117.17/110.71 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. On the flip side, bulls are looking for a daily close above 112.57/91 in order to extend to bull move. 
 
  
Resistance: 112.00, 112.57, 112.91
Support: 111.41, 111.17, 110.71
 
 

Additional key levels

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 111.69
Today Daily Change -0.39
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 112.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 109.68
Daily SMA50 109.5
Daily SMA100 109.07
Daily SMA200 108.4
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 112.23
Previous Daily Low 111.11
Previous Weekly High 110.14
Previous Weekly Low 109.56
Previous Monthly High 110.29
Previous Monthly Low 107.65
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 111.8
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 111.54
Daily Pivot Point S1 111.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 110.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 110.27
Daily Pivot Point R1 112.5
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.92
Daily Pivot Point R3 113.61

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs

EUR/USD rebounds after dismal US PMIs

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0850, rising in response to weak US PMIs, with the services one pointing to contraction. Earlier, German Manufacturing PMI beat estimates. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data

GBP/USD advances to 1.2950 after US data

GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, taking advantage of US weakness stemming from a downfall in Markit's Services PMI in the US. In Britain, the Manufacturing PMI exceeded estimates. 

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway

Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Consolidation process underway

The Crypto board continues to be immersed in an emotional leg-breaking, consistently punishing the emotional state of the traders with its continuous changes of direction.

Read more

XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz

XAU/USD unstoppable, breaks to fresh 2020 highs, approaching $1650/oz

XAU/USD is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) while breaking above a bull channel. Gold is printing fresh 2020 highs hitting $1646.64 per ounce on an intraday basis.  

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures