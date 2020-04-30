USD/JPY Price Analysis: Descending trend-channel points to further near-term weakness

- USD/JPY pair’s attempted recovery move faltered near a short-term descending trend-channel.
- The near-term technical set-up support prospects for a further decline towards the 106.00 mark.
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday recovery move and faced rejection near the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel formation on hourly charts.
The pair slipped into the negative territory, albeit lacked any strong follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold well above six-week lows set in the previous session.
The pair's inability to register any meaningful recovery suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over amid sustained selling around the greenback.
The bearish outlook is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart have been gaining negative traction and recovered from the oversold territory on the 1-hourly chart.
Hence, an eventual slide below the overnight low, around the 106.35 region, and a subsequent fall to the trend-channel support, near the 106.00 mark, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, recovery attempts might now confront some fresh supply near the trend-channel resistance, around the 106.70 region, and remained capped below the 107.00 level.
USD/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.54
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|106.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.86
|Daily SMA50
|108.13
|Daily SMA100
|108.79
|Daily SMA200
|108.31
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.9
|Previous Daily Low
|106.36
|Previous Weekly High
|108.04
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.28
|Previous Monthly High
|111.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.69
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.39
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.11
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|106.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.18
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|107.46
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: EUR/USD choppy post-ECB
The European Central Bank has left the interest rate unchanged as expected, but eased TLTRO conditions. EUR/USD retreats from highs, just modestly. Lagarde acknowledges the "unprecedented contraction," reviews this year growth to a 5%-12% contraction.
GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.25 as the dollar remains pressured. UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.
The crypto moon war, chapter one
The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.
Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark
Gold crashed to fresh daily lows, around the $1694 region in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back above the $1700 round-figure mark. Weaker USD, softer risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the metal.
WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery
WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.