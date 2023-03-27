USD/JPY Price Analysis: Clings to gains around mid-131.00s, 200-hour SMA holds the key for bulls

- USD/JPY gains strong positive traction on Monday and recovers further from a multi-week high.
- A combination of factors weighs heavily on the JPY and remains supportive of the momentum.
- The Fed’s less hawkish outlook keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and could cap the upside.
The USD/JPY pair builds on Friday's goodish rebound from the 129.65 region, or its lowest level since February 03 and kicks off the new week on a positive note. The steady intraday move-up remains uninterrupted through the early North American session and lifts spot prices to a fresh daily peak, around the 131.75 region in the last hour.
The risk-on impulse undermines the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY), which is further weighed down by the widening of the US-Japan rate differential amid a strong rally in the US Treasury bond yields. That said, the Federal Reserve's less hawkish outlook fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) to capitalize on its recent recovery from a multi-week low and might keep a lid on any further gains for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being.
The intraday move up, meanwhile, pushes spot prices beyond the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), though lacks follow-through beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent downfall from the monthly peak. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart - though they have been recovering from lower levels - are still far from being in positive territory and warrant some caution before placing bullish bets around the USD/JPY pair.
Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance around the 200-hour SMA, currently pegged just ahead of the 132.00 round figure. Some follow-through buying, however, might prompt a short-covering rally and push the USD/JPY pair towards the 132.80-132.85 region, representing the 38.2% Fibo. level. This is closely followed by the 133.00 mark, which if cleared will suggest that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom.
On the flip side, an intraday pullback now seems to find decent support near the 131.00 round-figure mark. The said handle should now act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively could accelerate the fall towards the 130.55-130.50 intermediate support. The USD/JPY pair could decline further towards the 130.00 psychological mark before eventually dropping back to the multi-week low, around the 129.65 area touched on Friday.
USD/JPY 1-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|131.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.59
|Today daily open
|130.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.28
|Daily SMA50
|132.6
|Daily SMA100
|134.45
|Daily SMA200
|137.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.94
|Previous Daily Low
|129.64
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.13
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.23
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.53
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0800 as USD weakens
EUR/USD has gained traction and advanced toward 1.0800 in the early American session on Monday. The positive opening witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair continue to push higher.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.2300 as mood improves
GBP/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to the 1.2300 area in the second half of the day on Monday. The risk positive market atmosphere makes it difficult for the US Dollar to stay resilient against its rivals and fuels the pair's daily rally. Eyes on BOE Governor Bailey's speech.
Gold recovers above $1,950, stays deep in red
Gold price has managed to stage a modest rebound in the American trading hours and rose above $1,950 from the daily low it set at $1,944. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is still up more than 3% despite having retreated from session highs, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Four reasons why SUSHI holders will have a bullish week despite SEC's move
SushiSwap price undid the early March gains in the last week after the SEC subpoenaed the platform’s head chef Jared Grey. As a result of this announcement, the token collapsed by roughly 18%.
Alibaba (BABA) edges higher after Jack Ma returns to China for AI talk
BABA shareholders begin the week with a glimmer of hope after founder Jack Ma was seen visiting China after spending more than one year abroad. The report originally led to Alibaba's shares in Hong Kong rising 4% before subsiding.