As an alternate scenario, the USD/JPY first resistance would be the 138.00 mark. A breach of the latter will expose essential supply zones, like the 100-day EMA at 139.70, ahead of the psychological 140.00 figure.

For that scenario to play out, the USD/JPY must fail to clear the 138.00 mark. After that, the USD/JPY next support would be the 137.00 mark, which, once cleared, could expose the December 14 daily high of 135.99, ahead of the 200-day EMA at 135.16.

The USD/JPY daily chart illustrates the pair range-bound, within the 133.60-138.00 range, during the last eleven days. At the bottom of the range lies the 200-day EMA at 135.15, and on the top is the 20-day EMA. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) in the bearish territory is almost flat, while the Rate of Change (RoC) portrays that buying pressure is almost non-existent, opening the door for a mean reversion.

The USD/JPY bounces off the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and rises above the 137.00 mark on Thursday, courtesy of a risk-off impulse spurred by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike. Investors bracing for further tightening, keep the US Dollar (USD) bid against the Japanese Yen (JPY). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hands at 137.74 as the Asian session begins, 50 pips shy of the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 137.99.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.