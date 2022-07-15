- USD/JPY gained 1.80% in the week, extending its rally to the seventh consecutive week.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Divergence between price action and RSI spurred a pullback, though a daily close below 137.70 would tumble the USD/JPY towards 134.26.
The USD/JPY retreats from YTD highs at around 139.38, towards the middle of the 138.00-139.00 range on Friday, as Wall Street closes the week with gains between 1.83% and 2.15%, underpinned by upbeat data that could deter Federal Reserve members from hiking 100 bps in the July meeting.
The USD/JPY is trading at 138.48, down 0.33% after beginning Friday’s session around the 139.00 figure, nearly daily highs, to then slide to the daily’s central pivot point at 138.54, where the major stabilized, ahead into the weekend.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
USD/JPY Daily Chart
The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but price action remains overextended. That means that USD/JPY still favors longs, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a negative divergence and exited from overbought conditions. That said, the USD/JPY could retrace from the YTD highs to its next support level at July 11 high-turned-support at 137.75.
If the above scenario plays out, the USD/JPY next support would be 137.00. The break below will expose the July 1 daily low at 134.74, followed by the June 23 low at 134.26. on the other hand, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 139.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 139.38, followed by 140.00.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.48
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|138.96
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.11
|Daily SMA50
|132.61
|Daily SMA100
|127.65
|Daily SMA200
|121
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.39
|Previous Daily Low
|137.28
|Previous Weekly High
|136.56
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.78
|Previous Monthly High
|137
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.65
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|138.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|137.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|136.44
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.81
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|141.92
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD extends rebound toward 1.0100
EURUSD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed toward the 1.0100 area during American trading hours on Friday. Investors are reassessing the Fed's rate outlook following the latest data releases and mixed comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD holds in positive territory above 1.1850
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and climbed above 1.1850 in the second half of the day on Friday. Ahead of the weekend, the greenback is having a difficult time finding demand amid the improving market mood.
Gold steadies above $1,700, looks to post weekly losses
Gold fluctuates in a relatively tight range above $1,700 during the American session on Friday and remains on track to close the fifth straight week in negative territory. Falling US T-bond yields help XAUUSD limit its losses ahead of the weekend.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!