If the above scenario plays out, the USD/JPY next support would be 137.00. The break below will expose the July 1 daily low at 134.74, followed by the June 23 low at 134.26. on the other hand, the USD/JPY’s first resistance would be the 139.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the YTD high at 139.38, followed by 140.00.

The USD/JPY remains upward biased, but price action remains overextended. That means that USD/JPY still favors longs, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) formed a negative divergence and exited from overbought conditions. That said, the USD/JPY could retrace from the YTD highs to its next support level at July 11 high-turned-support at 137.75.

The USD/JPY is trading at 138.48, down 0.33% after beginning Friday’s session around the 139.00 figure, nearly daily highs, to then slide to the daily’s central pivot point at 138.54, where the major stabilized, ahead into the weekend.

The USD/JPY retreats from YTD highs at around 139.38, towards the middle of the 138.00-139.00 range on Friday, as Wall Street closes the week with gains between 1.83% and 2.15%, underpinned by upbeat data that could deter Federal Reserve members from hiking 100 bps in the July meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.